iPhone 12 could beat Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with this gorgeous design

The iPhone 12 is already one of the most anticipated phones of the year. Apple usually does a great job at making a handsome-looking device, but some people have made their own version of how they think the next iPhone should be designed. And this latest one is quite a looker.

A new design made by Technizo Concept for ConceptsiPhone (via T3 ) shows us what would happen if Apple went back to its older iPhones for inspiration, but kept and built upon the current iPhone range’s features.

For example, the cameras. The iPhone 11 Pro has three sensors on the back. The iPhone XS before that had two. Therefore it only makes sense that the iPhone 12 would get four cameras, right? With the flash module located in the dead center of the four sensors, you end up with a design that looks a little like the “5” face of a traditional die. It’s hardly subtle, but hopefully these sensors would have the abilities to match its heavy-duty looks.

The camera bump itself follows the example set by the iPhone 11 series, color-matching the raised section to the main body of the iPhone, which ConceptsiPhone shows off in seven classy shades. The chosen hues follow the subtler example of the iPhone 11 Pro rather than the brighter options of the standard iPhone 11, with the brighter colors being almost pastel-shaded, and the darker ones, including the rumored midnight blue iPhone 12, almost being indistinguishable from the traditional all-black model.

On the front the Face ID-enabling notch remains, which would continue to divide users’ opinions should it make it to another generation of iPhone. These designs seem to have made the black space around the camera and infra-red sensor array a little skinnier however, with the edges of the notch tapering away more sharply, in order to maximize screen space.

The phone’s body is still resembling that of the iPhone 4 or iPhone SE with its flat edges. While it looks great like this, there are competing rumors which claim the sides of the next iPhone will be curved like they have been since the iPhone X . The buttons remain in the familiar places, but the bottom port, which has been a Lightning connector for many years now, here looks like it has a USB-C connection instead. This would match what Apple did with the most recent iPad Pro , but would be a welcome first for the iPhone line.

There’s no indication of size within the video itself, but we have other rumors to tell us how big the iPhone 12 could be. We’re apparently getting four different iPhones this year in three different sizes - a 5.4-inch model, two models with a 6.1-inch display and a huge 6.7-inch version to top off the range.