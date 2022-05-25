Indy 500 live stream 2022: Start time, channels and how to watch online

When you watch the Indy 500 live stream, you tune in to see if we can relive 2008. No, not for any particular trend or tech or milestone: Scott Dixon (who last won the race in 2008) won the pole and is looking to take home his second win at one of the biggest races of the year.

Indy 500 start time, schedule and channel The Indy 500 live stream is Sunday (May 29), and it's scheduled to begin at at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST.

It's on NBC, Peacock Premium and Universo and should end by 4 p.m. ET.

That said, a higher win count is in the eyes of one Helio Castroneves, the victor in 2021's edition of the Indy 500 (his fourth). Castroneves would be the first to win the big race five times if he takes home first place this weekend. Unfortunately for him? Well, he's placed 27th out of 33 in the grid, so he's already up against steep odds.

Dixon's teammate Alex Palou, who is 2nd on the grid, is favored to finish in second place as well.

Also, it appears that the Indy 500 will be spared the showers that have been forecast for the bulk of the upcoming days in Indianapolis. Reports suggest that the clouds will part for a warm and sunny Sunday.

Oh, and speaking of those with needs for speed, Top Gun: Maverick (in theaters the Friday before the race) star Miles Teller has been selected to be the honorary starter for the big race.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Indy 500 live streams online:

How to watch Indy 500 live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own personal "pit" — and you can't watch Indy 500 live streams on the services that work in your region — you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none.

Indy 500 live streams in the US

Indy 500 live streams are on NBC, Peacock Premium and Universo for the main race, on Sunday (May 29) starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT. NBC is included in both Fubo and Sling Blue. Fubo has Universo, while Sling has you pay $6 more to add with the Best of Spanish TV package available for Sling Blue.

Peacock is your destination for the Final Practice on Friday (May 27) at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT, and the Pit Stop Challenge at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to watch the races on Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV is currently discounting its first month's bill to 50% off ($17.50 for Sling Blue (opens in new tab)). In a case of "you get what you pay for," the $69 per month Fubo (which has a 7-day free trial) (opens in new tab) packs many more channels.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. Of course, you could always pull your local NBC affiliate down with one of the best TV antennas.

In addition to the Indy 500 live streams (available in the $4.99 per month and up Premium tier), Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

Indy 500 live streams in the UK

Race fans in the U.K. can watch the Indy 500 live streams starting at 5:30 p.m. BST — and it should last approximately 3.5 hours.

It's on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and Now TV (opens in new tab).

Indy 500 live streams in Canada

A familiar story awaits racing fans in Canada who want to watch Indy 500 live streams.

The race is on SN360 (opens in new tab) and SNWL (opens in new tab), with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Indy 500 live streams in Australia

Down under, the 2022 Indy 500 live streams are on Stan (opens in new tab). That's the good news.

The bad news? Well, the race is set for 2 a.m. local AEDT. Fans will be staying up mighty late to see contender Scott McLaughlin going for the win.

