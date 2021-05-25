Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price, range, killer charging speed and more

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is now much closer to being a reality thanks to the company's recent North America unveiling. Unlike EVs from other automakers, Hyundai is going all in on tech, making the Ioniq 5 almost on-par with the Tesla Model 3.The fully-electric mid-size crossover SUV (CSUV) is simply dripping with exciting new features, and promises to make it one of the best electric cars yet.

We're talking about super-fast charging via the 800V battery, a solar-panel enabled roof, and the ability to recharge both smartphones and other electric cars. Plus it looks incredibly. The car was officially launched on February 23, and here's everything we know about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 so far, including the release date, price, specs, range, charging tech, solar roof, and more.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 release date varies by country, but we do know it's slated for a soft U.S. release in fall of 2021. It won't hit the entire country all at once, but will land in California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona. A broader rollout will occur in 2022.

As for the U.K., the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will beat the U.S. release by a few months, coming out in the middle of 2021.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but we do know that the special-edition ‘Project 45’ Ioniq 5 will cost £45,000 – that’s around $63,000. However, the Project 45 will most likely be the most expensive model in the range, so expect the entry-level vehicles to be far cheaper.

A U.S. price has not been set, but according to Car and Driver’s estimate, it should start at roughly $45,000

Hyundai Ioniq 5 design and interior

(Image credit: Hyundai)

At first glance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks more like a concept than an actual road-going production vehicle — when it was first seen at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show it was in the form of the 45 EV concept. The angular body sits on top of Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which has been stretched to provide a 118.1-inch wheelbase.

But while it’s had a few design tweaks since then, it’s retained that eye-catching angular shape that supposedly evokes Hyundai’s first production vehicle, the 1974 Pony.

Don’t worry if that earlier model passed you by, though, because the Ioniq 5 is quite the looker in its own right, thanks to its massive 20-inch wheels, clam-shell hood and pixelated front and rear lights.

Despite its compact appearance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is actually pretty spacious, thanks to its 118-inch wheelbase. Trunk space is also impressively large — you get either 531 or 1600 liters, depending on seat arrangement.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Hyundai USA) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Hyundai USA) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Hyundai USA) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Hyundai USA) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Hyundai USA) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Hyundai USA) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Hyundai USA)

Speaking of which, the front seats have been made 30% thinner than Hyundai’s standard ones, in order to further increase space, and the rear seats can move forward by 5.2 inches to carry more in the trunk.

What’s more, the center console can also slide, this time by up to 5.5 inches. This has the dual effect of either allowing the rear passengers to access the unit’s storage, USB ports and wireless charging pad or enabling the front occupants to leave from the car’s other side.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 solar roof

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is awash with smart tech — with its solar panel roof chief among them. This optional extra covers most of the top of the car with solar panels, which can then charge the Ioniq 5’s battery as you drive and help extend its range.

It won’t be possible to fully charge the battery using the panel alone, but Hyundai says that in sunny environments it can add up to 2000km per year.

We don’t yet know how much extra the solar roof will set you back, but don’t expect it to be cheap.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery and range

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The Ioniq 5 will come with a choice of two batteries. The smaller 58kWh cell will have a range of up to 125 miles on a single charge, while the larger 72.6kWh unit will be good for 310 miles.

The really good news is that both models have 800V tech that allow for ultra-rapid charging which can take them from 10% to 80% in a mere 18 minutes, so long as it’s plugged into a 350kW charger. This kind of 800V cabling has only previously been found on high-end sports cars such as the Porsche Taycan.

And while 350kW chargers aren’t that common yet, using a 50kW charger will still be able to take you from 10% to 80% in an hour.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 reverse charging

The Ioniq 5 can even charge other electric vehicles — so long as it has at least 15% left in its own battery, it can be plugged into another car to add some juice to it. Once its own levels drop below 15%, it’ll automatically shut off, so you needn’t worry about going too far and leaving yourself stranded.

Admittedly, this car-to-car charging isn’t speedy – it takes place at just 3.6kWh. But we can see it being useful in an emergency.

In fact, the Hyundai Ionic 5’s battery can be used to charge any electric device, which could come in handy for boosting an electric bike, laptop or smartphone. It can even be used to put electricity back into the grid, if that’s supported by your supplier — which could allow you to take charge out of the car when electricity prices are high and recharge the vehicle when they’ve dropped, saving money as you do so.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 interior tech

(Image credit: Hyundai)

All that tech isn’t limited to the outside of the vehicle. Inside the Hyundai Ioniq 5 you get two 12.25-inch screens on the dash, plus a HUD (heads-up display) which gives the driver such vital info as current speed, speed limit and directions on the windshield.

The Ioniq 5 also comes with the newest version of Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car services, which includes features such as the ability to change climate control via smartphone and view charging station info, plus extensive voice recognition options.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 performance

(Image credit: Hyundai)

In addition to coming in two battery sizes, the Ionic 5 will be available in two drivetrains — either AWD (All Wheel Drive) or RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) — for a total of four versions.

The most powerful of them is the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model, which has a combined power of 302bhp and which will cover 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds with a top speed of 115mph. The slowest version is the 58kWh, 167bhp rear-wheel-drive set-up — this will go from 0-62mph in a not-quite-so-nippy 8.5 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 outlook

We expect to get more details on the Hyundai Ionic 5, including full pricing details, over the next few months. We’ll update this article as we get them — and if you’re on the lookout for an electric car you can buy today, check out our list of the best electric cars you can buy now.

