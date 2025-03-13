I've driven over 30 electric cars in the last year — and these are the coolest features that really stand out for me

Round-up
By published

They'll make you feel like the future is here

Composite image of Lucid Air Pure, Rivian R1T and Kia EV9
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If it’s been a long time since you bought a new car, then you’re in for quite a few surprises if you opt to upgrade to an electric car or hybrid.

I’ve tested more than 30 electric vehicles in the last year alone, ranging from all-electric models to PHEVs (plug-in electric vehicles) that offer both gas and electric power.

On the one hand, I test them out to see how they handle and to see which are the most efficient EVs — but I also take great pleasure in uncovering their coolest features.

From assisted cruise control that takes control of the steering wheel for you, to a futuristic looking holographic display, you’ll be mesmerized by what you might find.

These are the coolest features I’ve discovered testing out 30+ electric cars in the last year.

Massive frunk in the Ford F-150 Lighting

Ford F-150 Lightning Frunk opening.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Looking to make an impression putting groceries into your car or perhaps being the talk of the crowd at a tailgating event? Well, the Ford F-150 Lightning has a massive sized frunk that opens like it’s a transformer. It’s so large that you could even stuff Ninja’s FrostVault Cooler and other grilling accessories with room to spare.

Cadillac Lyriq's super cruise control system

Gif animation of Super Cruise Control on Cadillac Lyriq.

(Image credit: Future)

Most electric cars come with your base cruise control system, but the Cadillac Lyriq takes a huge leap with its Super Cruise Control system. Not only will it apply the necessary braking and acceleration to maintain its cruise control speed, but it will also overtake the slower car in front of you by automatically switching lanes on its own.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N simulated engine sounds

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD test drive.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N makes me feel like I’m in my 20s again because it satisfies that need for speed itch in me with its sporty design and turbocharged acceleration. It completes the experience by adding simulated engine noise to make me feel that I’m revving up the engine.

Lucid Air Pure roll out display

Animation of Lucid Air Pure touchscreen display retracting.

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, it’s one of the most efficient EVs I’ve tested in the last year by achieving an efficiency of over 4 mi/kWh, but the Lucid Air Pure features a roll-out display that can stow away when you don’t need it with a swipe gesture. There's something satisfying about this mechanically movement.

Rivian R1T high quality cameras

2025 Rivian R1T Tri backup camera.

(Image credit: Future)

Often overlooked by most EVs I’ve driven, but having high quality cameras are important — and the Rivian R1T proves that.

It has the highest quality cameras I’ve seen and they’re littered all over the pickup truck, offering exceptional dynamic range that allows me to see every detail while parking its massive size.

The cameras also help out with assisted cruise control to better react to road conditions.

Holographic cluster display in the Genesis GV70

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD Prestige 3D cluster display.

(Image credit: Future)

This is one of the coolest features without question that I’ve seen in an EV today because it makes me feel like I’m Robert Downey Jr. inside of the Ironman suit.

At first it looks like the Genesis GV70 has an ordinary cluster gauge display just like in any other EV, but enabling a setting transforms it into a holographic display that adds depth to the gauges — much like watching a 3D move, but without the glasses.

Volvo XC40 crash detection system

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Ultimate test drive.

(Image credit: Future)

The last thing I expect testing out a car is getting into a potential fender bender. When a car in front of me suddenly slammed its brakes, I had very little time to react — but the Volvo XC40 Recharge’s crash detection system came to the rescue

Not only did it automatically react by applying a hard brake, but the seatbelt around me tightened up quickly to keep me in my seat.

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV Rear seat entertainment system

2024 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV rear monitor entertainment.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Some might think this is a novelty, but the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV offers integrated screens on the back of the front seats to provide passengers with entertainment.

In addition to private listening by pairing your favorite set of Bluetooth headphones, they’re powered by Amazon Fire TV to access your favorite streaming services while on the go.

Unconventional door handles on the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally door handle.

(Image credit: Future)

While most premium electric vehicles have flush door handles to match their slick aesthetics, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally employs a different implementation. Not only is the handle designed differently, but opening the door is achieved by pressing on a nearby button.

Digitally adjusting air vents with the Rivian R1T

2025 Rivian R1T Tri air vents gif animation.

(Image credit: Future)

Another cool feature in the Rivian R1T is the digitally controlled air vents. Honestly, it took a while for me to realize how to adjust the direction and its flow, but I found it super convenient to manipulate through the main touchscreen display.

Just select which one and the direction, then the Rivian will automatically adjust it for you.

Frameless side mirrors of the Polestar 2

2024 Polestar 2 frameless side mirror.

(Image credit: Future)

This one’s another one of those aesthetic designs that instantly grabs attention. While driving the Polestar 2 for a week, I look over and realize its unique side mirror design. Not only does it have the most recognizable blind spot alert lights, but the frameless design gives it that extra futuristic appeal that makes owning an EV special.

Visual lighting sequence with the Acura ZDX Type-S

2024 Acura ZDX Type S startup light sequence.

(Image credit: Future)

Many cars I’ve tested have a special show when unlocking them with the FOB, but the Acura ZDX Type-S has the most over-the-top one that I’ve seen.

It first starts with the front hood illuminating, which then proceeds to turn on the novel Acura logo lights on the sides of the SUV — and it all culminates with the headlights turning on.

Stunning lights of the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe

Image 1 of 4
2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe test drive.
(Image credit: Future)

You know what screams cool? Piercing ambient lights all around the interior space.

That’s exactly what you get with the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe, complete with lighting accents that make for an inviting feel while driving. If that’s not enough, it also has the coolest headlight and taillight designs I’ve seen.

Lexus RZ 450e electronic moonroof sun shade

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium moonroof gif animation.

(Image credit: Future)

Sunroofs are cool and all, but they can become problematic because of how the closing/opening mechanism can degrade over time — which is why fixed ones are an alternative.

The coolest thing about the sprawling panoramic roof with the Lexus RZ 450e isn’t the breathtaking views of the sky it offers, but how it can go from opaque to transparent with a click of a button.

Kia EV9 animated headlight accents

Gif animation of Kia EV9 LED pattern lights.

(Image credit: Future)

Arguably one of my favorite EVs, the Kia EV9 is like the Swiss Army Knife of EVs with its myriad of premium features. Most notably, its coolest feature is the customizable LED patterns of its headlights. You’ll have your choice, but these animated patterns provide a subtle accent to its piercing headlights.

Lexus TX550H+ headlight washers

Gif animation of headlight washers on Lexus TX550H+ PHEV.

(Image credit: Future)

All cars have windshield wipers to clean off the glass from debris, but not all have washers for their headlights. The Lexus TX550H+ does exactly this by spraying cleaning solution all over the headlights to ensure there’s no debris whatsoever on them to keep the brightness as potent as possible.

Rivian R1T gear tunnel

2025 Rivian R1T Tri.

(Image credit: Future)

As if the Rivian R1T doesn’t have enough features, it distinguishes itself from everything else with its gear tunnel that runs the entire span of the car right below the rear seats.

This literal tunnel can be used for storage, which adds to its utility. You could easily store several sleeping bags in there, or a tent all rolled up for a weekend getaway.

More from Tom's Guide

John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
2025 Rivian R1T Tri.
I drove the Rivian R1T Tri for a week — here's my pros and cons
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric test drive.
I tested more than 25 EVs this year — here's the top 5 most efficient models
2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.
I drove the Chevrolet Silverado EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle review.
I drove the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV for a week — and it's the last great minivan
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Speciale test drive review.
I drove the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Thermal Master NV300 MAX on car.
I tried this thermal camera to make my nighttime driving safer — and it's a game changer
Latest in EVs
Composite image of Lucid Air Pure, Rivian R1T and Kia EV9
I've driven over 30 electric cars in the last year — and these are the coolest features that really stand out for me
2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.
I drove the Chevrolet Silverado EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited review.
I drove the Hyundai Santa Cruz for a week — here’s my pros and cons
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited review.
I drove the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for a week — here's my pros and cons
2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited test drive review.
I drove the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for a week — here's my pros and cons
OOONO Co-Driver
OOONO CO-DRIVER: Your best friend on the road
Latest in Round Ups
Composite image of Lucid Air Pure, Rivian R1T and Kia EV9
I've driven over 30 electric cars in the last year — and these are the coolest features that really stand out for me
iPhone 16e review.
What Tom’s Guide tested this week — the iPhone 16e is the most polarizing phone of the year
A compilation of Fujifilm Instax instant cameras
We’re in the golden age of instant cameras — here are 5 that prove instant photography is evolving
a collage of sleep tech gadgets including sleep headphones, a smart ring, sleep mask, smart bed and sunrise alarm clock
Yes you can buy a better night's sleep — 5 gadgets I recommend after testing them myself
a composition image showing left to right: philips 2000 series air fryer with fries in the basket, nutribullet pro 900w series blender in champagne color, black ninja precision temperature kettle
I’ve reviewed tons of kitchen products — these are the 5 I actually use
A split screen photo showing a coffee grinder on one side and a smart watch on the other
What Tom’s Guide tested this week: Sony, OnePlus, Corsair and more
More about evs
2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV test drive.

I drove the Chevrolet Silverado EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited review.

I drove the Hyundai Santa Cruz for a week — here’s my pros and cons
A man in a blue t shirt holds his head in his hands and sits on the edge of his bed because he can&#039;t sleep due to intrusive thoughts and needs to try cognitive shuffling for sleeping

Intrusive thoughts keeping you awake? Try this ER doctor ‘brain hack’ to fall asleep quickly
See more latest
Most Popular
iPhone 16e review.
What Tom’s Guide tested this week — the iPhone 16e is the most polarizing phone of the year
a composition image showing left to right: philips 2000 series air fryer with fries in the basket, nutribullet pro 900w series blender in champagne color, black ninja precision temperature kettle
I’ve reviewed tons of kitchen products — these are the 5 I actually use
A compilation of Fujifilm Instax instant cameras
We’re in the golden age of instant cameras — here are 5 that prove instant photography is evolving
a collage of sleep tech gadgets including sleep headphones, a smart ring, sleep mask, smart bed and sunrise alarm clock
Yes you can buy a better night's sleep — 5 gadgets I recommend after testing them myself
A split screen photo showing a coffee grinder on one side and a smart watch on the other
What Tom’s Guide tested this week: Sony, OnePlus, Corsair and more
A split screen image showing an instant camera on the left and a Dyson vacuum on the right
What Tom’s Guide tested this week: Expert reviews of Dyson, Insta360 and more
A composite of Soundcore Space One Pro headphones and Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera
What Tom’s Guide tested this week: 5 products that won our expert reviewers’ hearts
TCL QM8 on wall in living room
7 best TVs for Super Bowl 2025 — our top picks and lowest prices
Camera lenses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Tom's Guide reviews of the week: Galaxy S25 Ultra, AI voice recorder and more
A split photo with someone using DJI goggles on the left and the Instax Wide Evo on the right
What Tom's Guide tested this week: 5 best products to buy right now