I've driven over 30 electric cars in the last year — and these are the coolest features that really stand out for me

If it’s been a long time since you bought a new car, then you’re in for quite a few surprises if you opt to upgrade to an electric car or hybrid.

I’ve tested more than 30 electric vehicles in the last year alone, ranging from all-electric models to PHEVs (plug-in electric vehicles) that offer both gas and electric power.

On the one hand, I test them out to see how they handle and to see which are the most efficient EVs — but I also take great pleasure in uncovering their coolest features.

From assisted cruise control that takes control of the steering wheel for you, to a futuristic looking holographic display, you’ll be mesmerized by what you might find.

These are the coolest features I’ve discovered testing out 30+ electric cars in the last year.

Massive frunk in the Ford F-150 Lighting

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Looking to make an impression putting groceries into your car or perhaps being the talk of the crowd at a tailgating event? Well, the Ford F-150 Lightning has a massive sized frunk that opens like it’s a transformer. It’s so large that you could even stuff Ninja’s FrostVault Cooler and other grilling accessories with room to spare.

Cadillac Lyriq's super cruise control system

(Image credit: Future)

Most electric cars come with your base cruise control system, but the Cadillac Lyriq takes a huge leap with its Super Cruise Control system. Not only will it apply the necessary braking and acceleration to maintain its cruise control speed, but it will also overtake the slower car in front of you by automatically switching lanes on its own.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N simulated engine sounds

(Image credit: Future)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N makes me feel like I’m in my 20s again because it satisfies that need for speed itch in me with its sporty design and turbocharged acceleration. It completes the experience by adding simulated engine noise to make me feel that I’m revving up the engine.

Lucid Air Pure roll out display

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, it’s one of the most efficient EVs I’ve tested in the last year by achieving an efficiency of over 4 mi/kWh, but the Lucid Air Pure features a roll-out display that can stow away when you don’t need it with a swipe gesture. There's something satisfying about this mechanically movement.

Rivian R1T high quality cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Often overlooked by most EVs I’ve driven, but having high quality cameras are important — and the Rivian R1T proves that.

It has the highest quality cameras I’ve seen and they’re littered all over the pickup truck, offering exceptional dynamic range that allows me to see every detail while parking its massive size.

The cameras also help out with assisted cruise control to better react to road conditions.

Holographic cluster display in the Genesis GV70

(Image credit: Future)

This is one of the coolest features without question that I’ve seen in an EV today because it makes me feel like I’m Robert Downey Jr. inside of the Ironman suit.

At first it looks like the Genesis GV70 has an ordinary cluster gauge display just like in any other EV, but enabling a setting transforms it into a holographic display that adds depth to the gauges — much like watching a 3D move, but without the glasses.

Volvo XC40 crash detection system

(Image credit: Future)

The last thing I expect testing out a car is getting into a potential fender bender. When a car in front of me suddenly slammed its brakes, I had very little time to react — but the Volvo XC40 Recharge’s crash detection system came to the rescue

Not only did it automatically react by applying a hard brake, but the seatbelt around me tightened up quickly to keep me in my seat.

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV Rear seat entertainment system

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Some might think this is a novelty, but the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV offers integrated screens on the back of the front seats to provide passengers with entertainment.

In addition to private listening by pairing your favorite set of Bluetooth headphones, they’re powered by Amazon Fire TV to access your favorite streaming services while on the go.

Unconventional door handles on the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

(Image credit: Future)

While most premium electric vehicles have flush door handles to match their slick aesthetics, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally employs a different implementation. Not only is the handle designed differently, but opening the door is achieved by pressing on a nearby button.

Digitally adjusting air vents with the Rivian R1T

(Image credit: Future)

Another cool feature in the Rivian R1T is the digitally controlled air vents. Honestly, it took a while for me to realize how to adjust the direction and its flow, but I found it super convenient to manipulate through the main touchscreen display.

Just select which one and the direction, then the Rivian will automatically adjust it for you.

Frameless side mirrors of the Polestar 2

(Image credit: Future)

This one’s another one of those aesthetic designs that instantly grabs attention. While driving the Polestar 2 for a week, I look over and realize its unique side mirror design. Not only does it have the most recognizable blind spot alert lights, but the frameless design gives it that extra futuristic appeal that makes owning an EV special.

Visual lighting sequence with the Acura ZDX Type-S

(Image credit: Future)

Many cars I’ve tested have a special show when unlocking them with the FOB, but the Acura ZDX Type-S has the most over-the-top one that I’ve seen.

It first starts with the front hood illuminating, which then proceeds to turn on the novel Acura logo lights on the sides of the SUV — and it all culminates with the headlights turning on.

Stunning lights of the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

You know what screams cool? Piercing ambient lights all around the interior space.

That’s exactly what you get with the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe, complete with lighting accents that make for an inviting feel while driving. If that’s not enough, it also has the coolest headlight and taillight designs I’ve seen.

Lexus RZ 450e electronic moonroof sun shade

(Image credit: Future)

Sunroofs are cool and all, but they can become problematic because of how the closing/opening mechanism can degrade over time — which is why fixed ones are an alternative.

The coolest thing about the sprawling panoramic roof with the Lexus RZ 450e isn’t the breathtaking views of the sky it offers, but how it can go from opaque to transparent with a click of a button.

Kia EV9 animated headlight accents

(Image credit: Future)

Arguably one of my favorite EVs, the Kia EV9 is like the Swiss Army Knife of EVs with its myriad of premium features. Most notably, its coolest feature is the customizable LED patterns of its headlights. You’ll have your choice, but these animated patterns provide a subtle accent to its piercing headlights.

Lexus TX550H+ headlight washers

(Image credit: Future)

All cars have windshield wipers to clean off the glass from debris, but not all have washers for their headlights. The Lexus TX550H+ does exactly this by spraying cleaning solution all over the headlights to ensure there’s no debris whatsoever on them to keep the brightness as potent as possible.

Rivian R1T gear tunnel

(Image credit: Future)

As if the Rivian R1T doesn’t have enough features, it distinguishes itself from everything else with its gear tunnel that runs the entire span of the car right below the rear seats.

This literal tunnel can be used for storage, which adds to its utility. You could easily store several sleeping bags in there, or a tent all rolled up for a weekend getaway.