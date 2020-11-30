Hurry — you can get a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $700 off

The Galaxy Note 20 lineup features brand-new colors for Cyber Monday. But more importantly, Samsung's best phone also got a dramatically lower price tag — at least for a limited time.

Right now, you can pick up a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $599 — a massive $700 discount from its usual $1,299 price. Of course, to get that kind of a price cut, there are some requirements you'll need to meet.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Was $1,299 now $599 @ Samsung

Samsung's deal features a $150 instant rebate on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. You can save up to $550 in addition to that with an eligible trade-in. The same deal also applies to the less expensive Galaxy Note 20.View Deal

Some of the discount happens automatically, as Samsung is knocking $150 off the price of the Galaxy Note 20. But you can save another $550 by trading in an eligible device. You'll need to have a fairly recent phone to claim the full discount — a Galaxy Note 10 gets you a $460 trade-in value, for example — and the device will need to be in good condition. (Cracked screens get a lower trade-in amount.)

In addition to the discount on your phone, you'll also be eligible for a $100 credit on eligible accessories.

The discount applies to both the Galaxy Note 20, which you can have for $299 if you qualify for the full trade in value. But it's the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deal caught our eye, since this phone features a display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, plus the best cameras we've seen on any Samsung phone. And with the reduced price, you can have the Note 20 Ultra for about what you'd normally pay for one of Samsung's midrange phones.

You'll have to act quickly, though. The countdown timer on Samsung's website suggests this discount comes to an end when Cyber Monday does.

If you do buy a Galaxy Note model, you'll have new color options to choose from. The Note 20 Ultra now comes in a Mystic White version joining the existing Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black options. Note 20 shoppers can opt for the new Mystic Red color.

Cyber Monday is winding down but we're still following the best Cyber Monday deals including top Cyber Monday phone sales.