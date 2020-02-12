Hurry! The amazing Dell XPS 13 is $400 off right now

Presidents' Day sales are in full swing at Dell headquarters and if you've been waiting for the right XPS 13 deal, this is as good as it gets.

Currently, Dell has its XPS 13 on sale for $799.99. That's $400 off and one of the best XPS 13 deals we've seen. What makes this deal better than most XPS 13 deals is that the machine on sale not a base model.

Dell XPS 13 (7390) Laptop: was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Dell currently has its award-winning laptop on sale for $799.99, which is $400 off its normal price. It packs a 13.3" 1080p display, 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The XPS 13 on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This specific configuration has never been this cheap before. Normally, XPS 13 configs priced this low skimp out on the CPU or the SSD. This machine makes no compromises.

The XPS 13 has been our top laptop for several years running. In our Dell XP3 13 review, we were impressed by its slim chassis, comfortable keyboard, and excellent performance.

It offers epic battery life (over 10 hours) along with speedy performance courtesy of its 10th-generation Intel CPU. It's a well-rounded machine that's great for students, business users, and everyday consumers.

Simply put, the wildly popular XPS 13 is a great all around laptop that remains the best machine for the money.