How to watch track cycling at Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, channels and more

Round and round they go when you watch track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics. Track cycling has begun, with the women's team pursuit and men's team sprint already handing out medals, but more pursuit, spring, keirin, omnium and madison races are to come.

Olympics track cyling key dates, times Men's team pursuit finals starts @ 4:59 a.m. ET tomorrow (August 4)

Full schedule below.

• U.S. — Stream live on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock, events also on USA, NBCSN and CNBC

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Team USA won one of those medals, the bronze in women's team pursuit. They look to add more prizes as the races unfold this week.

On the women's side, Jennifer Valente will be a strong contender in the omnium, after winning silver in the last world championships. She is also competing in the madison relay race with 19-year-old rising star Megan Jastrab. Meanwhile, Maddie Godby is a two-time world cup keirin gold medalist who will vie in that race as well as the individual sprint.

On the men's side, world cup omnium bronze medalist Gavin Hoover is competing in his first Olympics. He is also racing in the madison with Adrian Hegyvary.

Here's everything you need to watch track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics, including the schedule of medal events.

How to watch track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Olympics track cycling events with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics live in the US

Watching track cycling from the Tokyo Olympics live is going to mean waking up very, very early for U.S. viewers. And they'll need a cable package, because the races will be shown on USA, NBCSN and CNBC as well as stream on NBCOlympics.com (which requires a cable login).

Coverage on Peacock may include some live streaming of track cycling. Primetime highlights of Tokyo Olympics track cycling may also be shown on NBC.

USA, NBCSN and CNBC are part of the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package. The Olympic Channel is also available as a $11 per month add-on.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get NBC, USA and NBCSN in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month — plus the Olympic Channel in the Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra).View Deal

Fubo TV has NBC, USA, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel all its base $65 per month package. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC. View Deal

How to watch track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics in the UK

To watch every track cycling event live in the UK, Brits will want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering full coverage of Tokyo 2020.

Events will take place in the morning hours BST. Full schedule below.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC no longer has the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., after the IOC sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

Americans abroad can just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics live in Canada

Sportsnet, CBC and TSN are sharing coverage of the Olympics, so Canadians can find live and tape-delayed coverage of track cycling events on those channels.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Tokyo Olympics track cycling for FREE on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics.

Just add 14 hours to the Eastern times listed below to figure out when games start in AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

Tokyo Olympics track cycling schedule

Here's the schedule of the remaining medal finals in men and women's track cycling (all times ET):

Wednesday, August 4

4:59 a.m. - Men's Team Pursuit Finals: Bronze Medal — (on NBCOlympics.com and USA)

5:06 a.m. - Men's Team Pursuit Finals: Gold Medal — (on NBCOlympics.com and USA)

Thursday, August 5

4:45 a.m. - Women's Keirin Final — (on NBCOlympics.com and USA)

4:55 - Men's Omnium Points Race 4/4 — (on NBCOlympics.com and USA)

Friday, August 6

4:15 a.m. - Women's Madison Final — (on NBCOlympics.com and USA)

5:35 a.m. - Men's Sprint Finals Race 2 — (on NBCOlympics.com and USA)

5:50 a.m. - Men's Sprint Finals Decider — (on NBCOlympics.com and USA)

Saturday, August 7

3:55 a.m. - Men's Madison Final — (on NBCOlympics.com and NBCSN)

Sunday, August 8

10:45 p.m. - Women's Sprint Finals Race 2 — (on NBCOlympics.com and CNBC)

11:00 p.m. - Men's Keirin Final — (on NBCOlympics.com and CNBC)

11:05 p.m. - Women's Sprint Finals Decider — (on NBCOlympics.com and CNBC)

11:25 p.m. - Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4 — (on NBCOlympics.com and CNBC)