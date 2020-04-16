How to watch the Disney Family Singalong online tonight, live from anywhere on Earth

It's time for some joy: here's how to watch the Disney Family Singalong online. Yes, as we all continue to look for more shows to watch, with family-friendly content in high demand, Disney's delivering the goods.

Disney Family Singalong channel, cast and start time Channel: ABC

Cast: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban (among others)

Start time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Run-time: 1 hour

This hour-long special brings some of the biggest names in music and pop culture together (from a social distance) to sing some of the greatest songs from Disney movies of all time. We've got the full playlist below, and it's so massive we're wondering how they're gonna manage to fit it all in there.

The special will feature Josh Groban (performing "You've Got a Friend In Me" from Toy Story), Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé performing "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella and (according to ABC) Elle Fanning will start the show off with "a special introduction."

The stars continue with "a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth," as well as media personalities Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Julianne Hough and Uncle Jesse himself (ask your parents, kids) John Stamos. Zac Efron will appear to deliver a message as well.

Speaking of Efron, he will be absent from what is arguably the biggest element of the spectacular hour: a group performance of the High School Musical song "We're All in This Together," which will feature cast members such as Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Raven-Symoné, as well as a bunch of TikTok stars.

How to watch the Disney Family Singalong with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans abroad need to miss the premiere. Watching Disney Family Singalong live with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch the Disney Family Singalong in the US

The Disney Family Singalong starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable subscription. It will likely go up on Hulu the next day. No word about Disney Plus.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the big show live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like High Fidelity and Shrill. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

Hulu With Live TV : 60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99

60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99 YouTube TV: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

ABC is one of the many channels on Hulu + Live TV, which includes top original programming, including The Handmaid's Tale and the new High Fidelity series. It's also got CBS, FOX, NBC and 24x7 news networks including CNN, FOX News and MSNBC. Hulu's Live TV service is currently offering a 1-week free trial.View Deal

You can start a 2-week free trial to check out YouTube TV , which has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong in Canada

Canadian Disney fans can tune in at the same time and day, 8 p.m. on City TV.

How to watch the Disney Family Singalong in the UK

I've got some bad news Brits: there doesn't appear to be a way to watch the Disney Family Singalong on any UK channels. Americans in the UK should look at ExpressVPN to watch along with everyone back home.

The Disney Family Singalong playlist