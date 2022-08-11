How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online without cable

The zombie apocalypse keeps going and going. When you watch Tales of the Walking Dead, you get the latest spinoff of The Walking Dead with a new anthology series consists of six episodes that focus on new and established characters within the universe. Each installment has its own distinct tone and point of view, but the stakes are life or death in each story.

Tales of the Walking Dead start time, channel Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 14 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus. (opens in new tab)

The episode will also air at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, so you can watch it on Sling TV (opens in new tab) or on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab).

One of those established characters is Alpha (Samantha Morton), a formidable antagonist from the original series. Alpha's origin story is explored in episode 3, from a time when she was known as Dee.

Other Tales of the Walking Dead cast members include Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Tales of the Walking Dead.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online, from anywhere on Earth

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Tales of the Walking Dead premiere first on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) on Sunday, August 14 at 3 a.m. ET.

The episode will also air on regular AMC at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead in the UK

Bad news for Brits — Tales of the Walking Dead doesn't have a U.K. premiere date or channel.

AMC Plus is not available in the U.K. But if you're a subscriber who's traveling abroad, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead in Canada and Australia

Fortunately, AMC Plus recently expanded to Canada and Australia, so viewers in those countries should be able to watch Tales of the Walking Dead with a subscription.