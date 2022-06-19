How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 online: Finale release date, time and episode schedule

This is it. When you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 on Disney Plus, you see the end of the show. Or this season? We're not sure. We'd absolutely love more from some characters in this world, but we're not sure a second season of Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) is in the cards.

So, where were we? Ah, right: headed to Tatooine, the destination we didn't expect that we should have known was inevitable.

Not only does Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) expect that Darth Vader's headed there to hunt down the Sith lord's son Luke, but now Obi-Wan is too, per Organa's warning. Oh, and there's that whole thing where Reva (Moses Ingram) is also hunting for Vader, and knows all of this, and is headed there too.

This is all building to the big Obi-Wan and Vader rematch that this series was hyped around (which was also teased with a brief duel in episode 3). That said, we hope this clash sees Vader take his helmet off. As I explained after watching Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5, it feels like Hayden Christiansen's return in the series has been far too brief and far too small. I honestly don't care if he's been under that helmet this whole show, it hasn't been his voice (hi, James Earl Jones, thank you for your service), and that flashback didn't do a whole lot for me.

What episode 5 did do for me, though, was give another reminder that we need a new Star Wars show featuring The Path. O'Shea Jackson Jr. has been an amazing addition as Roken and Maya Erskine as is also doing great as Sully.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 online.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 on Disney Plus

Episode 6 of Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 22) at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 12 a.m. PT.

This is the final episode.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Disney Plus Star Wars original, following The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

More Star Wars series will follow, and we have all the news from the Star Wars Disney Plus series news from the Star Wars Celebration, where we learned when Andor drops this summer and that Ahsoka is coming next year.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes schedule

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3: June 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4: June 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5: June 15

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6: June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi is led by Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master. He survived the Order 66 execution of Jedi and is living under the name "Ben" on Tatooine, where he watches over Luke Skywalker. His biggest co-star is Vivien Lyra Blair, who plays a young Princess Leia Organa.

He is joined by his co-star from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Father to Luke and Leia Organa, Vader is a Sith Lord who commands the Inquisitors in a hunt for surviving Jedi.

Two big debuts of the season came in this episode, as O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Maya Erskine, play (respectively) Roken and a to-be-named character who the subtitles claimed was named Sully. They both work on The Path, to help free Jedi fleeing under threat of Order 66.

Other Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members include: