How to watch King Richard online on HBO Max — release time and more

Two of the greatest tennis stars are just kids when you watch King Richard online. The biopic is coming to HBO Max and opening in theaters in a day-and-date release, so you can more easily watch Will Smith star as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams.

King Richard release time and date King Richard premieres Friday, November 19 in theaters and streams on HBO Max, so expect it to go live at around 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Richard Williams is a determined, ambitious father who has big dreams for two of his daughters, Venus and Serena. He has a clear vision of their future and uses unconventional methods in his plan to take Serena and Venus from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage.

Real life spoiler alert: He succeeds. Serena and Venus are now tennis icons who have won 30 Grand Slam titles between them. Serena is just one title away from breaking Margaret Court's record of 24 majors.

Smith's performance is already generating buzz ahead of awards season, with many pundits expecting he'll be nominated for the Best Actor Oscar (and possibly win).

And since King Richard is on HBO Max, it will look great streamed in a home theater decked out with one of the best 4K TVs and an excellent sound system.

Here's everything you need to watch King Richard.

How to watch King Richard online in the U.S.

In the U.S., King Richard opens in theaters Friday, November 19. It also has a day-and-date streaming release.

King Richard starts streaming on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET.

None of the day-and-date Warner Bros. movie are not available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max, so you will need the ad-free plan. So if you haven't signed up yet (and it's one of the best streaming services, what are you waiting for?), make sure you pick the right option.

How to watch King Richard in Canada

King Richard will open in Canadian theaters on Friday, November 19.

Bad news, though, for Canadians hoping to stream King Richard. HBO Max is not available in Canada and the movie is not going to debut on Crave (some films like this do).

If you're an American traveling abroad, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN, to access all your paid services.

How to watch King Richard in the UK

King Richard hits UK cinemas on November 19.

Sorry to say, though, that the folks in the UK have the same situation as those in Canada. You can't stream King Richard on any UK streaming services, as HBO Max isn't available across the pond. Check out our guide on how to watch HBO Max anywhere.

King Richard reviews

King Richard is getting very positive reviews. Right now, the movie has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Here's a sampling of what movie critics are saying.

Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt writes, King Richard "manages to be both a surprisingly nuanced portrait of a flawed and deeply complicated man and the kind of classic-uplift sports movie that used to fill multiplexes once upon a time."

Ann Hornaday at The Washington Post says, "Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance."

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw is a little less glowing, writing, "Enjoyable and well-crafted as it is, this movie can’t quite decide what to do with the tougher, darker side of Richard Williams."

Atnd a our sister site CinemaBlend, Sarah El-Mahmoud notes, "It’s a magnetic and moving family drama that has a strong emotional pull that rolls over the audience like a smooth wave. It’s a rare “based on a true story” fall release that isn’t wholly wrapped up with impersonation and stiff roping in of fun-fact dialogue."