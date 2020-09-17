How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 online: Trailer, start date and more

Keeping Up With the Kardashians start time, channel Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!, then airs weekly on Thursday nights.

It's almost time to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 online. The E! reality series returns for its penultimate season — yes, KUWTK is ending after season 20. But no need to sob just yet, because there's plenty of drama ahead in this new batch of episodes.

Some of that drama stems from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the Kardashians had to quarantine (though they got to do in more luxurious settings than most people). Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 will provide a glimpse of how Kim Kardashian West, sister Khloe and Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner and the rest of the family deal with the coronavirus crisis, quarantine and social distancing.

And lockdown isn't the only thing on the Kardashians' minds. The new episodes will also see Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick consider having anther baby, while rumors are churning about Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson getting back together.

Episode 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 follows Khloe planning a baby shower for best friend Malika, but as with any event put on by a family member, there is D-R-A-M-A.

Here is everything you need to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 online.

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because E! isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 premiere Thursday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!, if they get the channel through their cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access E! on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : You can get E! in the Sling Blue package, which costs $30 a month and has more than 50 channels. That includes AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, USA and many more top networks. Sling is offering a three-day free trial and a price lock guarantee for one year.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like E!, AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 in the UK

Brits can get their Kardashian fix and watch the season 19 premiere on Hayu, which will stream the new episodes on the same day as they air in the U.S.

Hayu costs £4.99 per month, and you can check it out with a one-month free trial.

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 in Canada

Good news, Canadians — you can also stream KUWTK season 19 on Hayu.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 trailer

The roller coaster ride that is the Kardashians' lives has even more twists, turns and bonkers moments in season 19, as teased in the trailer. In addition to the *gestures broadly at everything* that the COVID-19 pandemic brings, there's so much relationship drama. Not that that's new. One pressing question everyone has for Khloe is whether she's pregnant by ex Scott Disick again.

"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four,'" Kim informs Kourtney. "Is that serious? I want to know." So do we!