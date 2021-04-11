How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B online without cable

Fear the Walking Dead season 6B details Fear the Walking Dead season 6B spring premiere will air at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Sunday, April 11). It's already streaming via early release on AMC Plus.

More zombies are on their way! It's almost time to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B online, on AMC (or without cable, too). You can even see the midseason premiere episode streaming right now, if you subscribe to AMC Plus.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 8 is titled "The Door" and features some of the biggest moments yet for Morgan (Lennie James). Ever the optimist, Morgan is still trying to hold his family together, even after he was left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and the Pioneers.

Meanwhile, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) is struggling with inner demons, but a reunion with an old friend pulls him out of his darkest moments. The "End is the Beginning” group still making trouble and some interesting new faces show up, including John Glover, Nick Stahl and Keith Carradine.

Here is everything to know about how to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B. Plus, check out the teaser:

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Fear the Walking Dead season 6B if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN offers fast connection times and access to more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 midseason premiere airing Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, if they get the network through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service. We recommend Sling TV or FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV: Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages include AMC, as well as other popular channels like ESPN, Bravo, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Fubo.TV: With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 spring premiere episode was released early and is streaming now on AMC Plus.

AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that houses AMC shows, Sundance Now and Shudder. It costs $6.99 per month. There is no app right now, but you can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels or the Roku Channel. You can also add it as an extra to Sling TV.

All Fear the Walking Dead season 6B episodes will debut early on AMC Plus, on the Thursday before the Sunday premiere on AMC.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in the UK

Brits can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B with a BT TV package (along with BT Broadband).

In the UK, FTWD airs Mondays at 9 p.m. BST.

If you're an AMC Plus subscriber who happens to be in the UK right now, you'll need ExpressVPN to access your service.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in Canada

Some Canadians with cable TV are in luck — a few providers carry AMC and will air FTWD season 6B Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you're in the Great White North and don't get the channel, you'll have to wait until FTWD season 6 is released on Amazon Prime Video. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first five seasons.

If you're an AMC Plus subscriber who happens to be in the Canada right now, you'll need ExpressVPN to access your service.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in Australia

Aussie zombie drama fans can stream FTWD season 6B on Binge.

They can try the streaming service with a free seven-day trial. After that, it costs $10 AUD per month and comes with over 10,000 hours of TV shows and movies.