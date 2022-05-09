How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 online — time and where to stream

It's almost time to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 online, and we're excited because, as James woulds say "I like me, Derry Girls!" And, yes, you don't need Netflix to watch Derry Girls season 3 right now.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 start time, channels Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 date: Tuesday (May 10) on Channel 4 at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. BST

Where to stream: Channel 4, All4 (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

Yes, folks, we're hot off of the big haunted house episode that saw James tell Erin how he felt about her. This is what happens when you're dealing with the spooky side of Sister Michael’s aunt’s house.

Unfortunately, things didn't go well, as their kiss was interrupted by Michelle, whose words would give Erin reason to call things off. Interestingly enough, creator Lisa McGee was sort of against their kiss, as she's said things "get less interesting" once these couplings happen. That said, it looks like they could continue at the end of the series.

The Derry Girls season 3 cameo train continued, as Olwen Fouéré (Holding) popped up, helping the gag find the haunted house. We expect more (and bigger) names as the season continues.

So, read on below to see how to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 online!

When does Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 come out?

Channel 4 airs Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 on Tuesday (May 10) at 9.15 p.m. BST. Subsequent episodes of the six-episode season come out over the following Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, in America, Netflix hasn't announced the Derry Girls season 3 premiere date.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 in the UK

You can watch Derry Girls season 3 in the UK on Channel 4 and All4. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 debuts Tuesday (May 10) at 9.15 p.m. BST.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 5 online, from anywhere on Earth

All4 may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Derry Girls season 3 for a while, but that doesn't mean you need to miss the live premiere. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US, Canada and Australia

Derry Girls has been exclusive to Netflix in the United States, Canada and Australia. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to release details about when the series will debut.

Our best guess is somewhere in the late summer or early fall.

So, those in the U.S. and other territories who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.