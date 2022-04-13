How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online: Release date and time

After a wait of over two years, it's finally time to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online. We’ve had to wait through COVID-19 delays, Bob Odenkirk’s health scare and potential strikes, but the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel is here.

Better Call Saul looks to be taking us head first into Breaking Bad territory, with confirmation that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will be appearing in the show in some capacity. It also means we’re inching ever closer to Jimmy/Saul’s eventual downfall.

Better Call Saul season 6 start time, channel Better Call Saul season 6 release date: Monday (April 18)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

Watch on: Sling TV and fubo TV (AMC) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels

But Jimmy McGill’s ongoing transformation into the world’s shadiest lawyer is only part of the story. Better Call Saul’s final season also has to deal with the looming threat of Lalo Salamanca, who survived an assassination attempt at the end of season 5.

There's also the question of what grim fate appears to await Kim Wexler, who just left a big client, got married to Jimmy and is plotting against Howard Hamlin. The lack of Ms. Wexler in Breaking Bad suggests she may have dark days ahead of her.

Honestly it doesn’t look good for her, considering she never once shows up in Breaking Bad, and is now on the radar of the Salamancas and the Juarez cartel.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul season 6. Just note that episode availability is going to depend on where you are in the world, and what services are available to you. And check out the trailer below:

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episodes 1 and 2 this Monday (April 18) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

AMC Plus ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels tends to get the shows at the start of the day, so check if you want to open it early. AMC Plus has also gotten new episodes a week early, so we've reached out to AMC to confirm if this will still happen.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 in the UK

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t have much longer to wait to see the continuing adventures of Jimmy McGill. Like the previous five seasons new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, one day after they premiere on AMC. Netflix has also confirmed it will also be carrying the first two episodes of season 6 from April 19.

Netflix typically updates its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time, which means British viewers only have to wait an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts.

If you find yourself in the U.S. or Canada this weekend, where Better Call Saul is not available on Netflix, don’t forget you can access your home catalogue with the right VPN (virtual private network). That means you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 in Canada

Like their neighbours to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6. The first two episodes will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 in Australia

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

The first 7 episodes — just like in the US — start on April 19, and the back half lands on July 12, 2022.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kick off on April 18, running until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicks off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: April 18 (AMC)

April 18 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 02: April 18 (AMC)

April 18 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 03: April 25 (AMC)

April 25 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 04: May 2 (AMC)

May 2 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 05: May 9 (AMC)

May 9 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 06: May 16 (AMC)

May 16 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 07: May 23 (AMC)

May 23 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 08: July 11 (AMC)

July 11 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 09: July 18 (AMC)

July 18 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 10: July 25 (AMC)

July 25 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 11: August 1 (AMC)

August 1 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 12: August 8 (AMC)

August 8 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 13: August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 cast

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are due to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman - though the true extent of their roles are unknown.