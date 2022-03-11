How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream: Start time and nominees

Awards season is heating up and it's almost time to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream, honoring the past year's best British and international movies. The BAFTAs are a major precursor to the Academy Awards and could foreshadow the Oscar winners.
2022 BAFTA Film Awards live stream takes place Sunday, March 13.
► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
• U.S. — Watch on BritBox
• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer
The 75th British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be hosted actress Rebel Wilson. The in-person event is taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Leading the nominations are Dune (11), The Power of the Dog (eight) and the Irish drama Belfast (six). Nominees confirmed to attend include Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitríona Balfe, Ariana DeBose, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Lashana Lynch.
Presenters include Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Regé Jean-Page, Millie Bobby Brown, Sophie Turner, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Sophie Okonedo and Florence Pugh.
Here's everything you need to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream.
How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream from anywhere on Earth
Just because BBC and Britbox aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in the US
In the U.S., viewers can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on BritBox.
BritBox is a streaming service jointly created by the BBC and ITV that offers U.K. series and movies. You can subscribe directly to the service on the BritBox website or via the app, which is available on most major devices and platforms.
BritBox offers the biggest streaming collection of British TV ever so fans enjoy UK series and movies, like Line of Duty, Midsomer Murders, Fawlty Towers and more. You can check out BritBox with a 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $6.99 per month.
How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in the UK
Brits have it easy when it comes to watching the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards — it's airing on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. Tune in Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. GMT.
Anyone traveling abroad in the U.K. can still access the services they already pay for with the help of ExpressVPN.
How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in Canada
Canadians can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream on BritBox.
Travelers in Canada who want to watch their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.
How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in Australia and New Zealand
Aussies and New Zealanders can watch the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards on BBC Australia.
If you're abroad in either of those two countries and are having trouble accessing your streaming services, try ExpressVPN.
2022 BAFTA Film Awards nominees
Here is the full list of 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards nominations:
Best film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Director
Aleem Khan – After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau – Titane
Leading actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonard DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephan Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting actress
Caitrírona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
EE Rising star award (voted for by the public)
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding British film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Film not in the English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Animated film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Original screenplay
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted screenplay
Coda – Siân Heder
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Original score
Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod
Dune – Francine Maisler
The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
Dune – Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune – Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Production design
Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Costume design
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Makeup & hair
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno
Sound
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn
West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special visual effects
Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm
No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British short animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
British short film
The Black Pop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee