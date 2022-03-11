How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream: Start time and nominees

Awards season is heating up and it's almost time to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream, honoring the past year's best British and international movies. The BAFTAs are a major precursor to the Academy Awards and could foreshadow the Oscar winners.

BAFTA Film Awards 2022 date, time 2022 BAFTA Film Awards live stream takes place Sunday, March 13.

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on BritBox

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 75th British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be hosted actress Rebel Wilson. The in-person event is taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Leading the nominations are Dune (11), The Power of the Dog (eight) and the Irish drama Belfast (six). Nominees confirmed to attend include Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitríona Balfe, Ariana DeBose, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Lashana Lynch.

Presenters include Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Regé Jean-Page, Millie Bobby Brown, Sophie Turner, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Sophie Okonedo and Florence Pugh.

Here's everything you need to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream.

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC and Britbox aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on BritBox.

BritBox is a streaming service jointly created by the BBC and ITV that offers U.K. series and movies. You can subscribe directly to the service on the BritBox website or via the app, which is available on most major devices and platforms.

BritBox offers the biggest streaming collection of British TV ever so fans enjoy UK series and movies, like Line of Duty, Midsomer Murders, Fawlty Towers and more. You can check out BritBox with a 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $6.99 per month.

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in the UK

Brits have it easy when it comes to watching the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards — it's airing on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. Tune in Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. GMT.

Anyone traveling abroad in the U.K. can still access the services they already pay for with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in Canada

Canadians can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live stream on BritBox.

Travelers in Canada who want to watch their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in Australia and New Zealand

Aussies and New Zealanders can watch the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards on BBC Australia.

If you're abroad in either of those two countries and are having trouble accessing your streaming services, try ExpressVPN.

2022 BAFTA Film Awards nominees

Here is the full list of 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards nominations:

Best film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Leading actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonard DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephan Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting actress

Caitrírona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

EE Rising star award (voted for by the public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Animated film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Original screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted screenplay

Coda – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Original score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Production design

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Costume design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Makeup & hair

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno

Sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special visual effects

Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British short animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

British short film

The Black Pop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee