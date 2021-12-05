How to watch 7Plus and Channel 7 live anywhere: stream Ashes, NFL and more for free

As the most-watched network in Australia, Channel 7 is a staple of a huge number of households nationwide. And, thanks to its vast array of shows and online sub-channels like 7Mate and MovieSphere, it's not hard to see why.

It's the free way to get NFL live streams and watch the Ashes, plays host to shows like Damages and ER, and regularly gets the rights to broadcast top-tier events like the Olympics and Adele's One Night Only.

However, while it's super simple to get access to Channel 7 and its online streaming siblings when you're in Australia, if you're abroad you'll run into some problems. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch 7Plus and Channel 7 live broadcasts anywhere in the world.

How to watch 7Plus live in Australia

If you're in Australia, it couldn't be easier to watch Channel 7 live.

If you've got a TV, PC, mobile device or streaming device, you'll be able to get access to every live broadcast from Channel 7. On your TV, all you need to do is switch over to the correct channel. On PCs you can head over to the 7Plus website and start watching. You can do the same on mobile devices, but the app is better optimised for touchscreens.

How to watch 7Plus live abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside Australia.

If you're abroad and try to stream, you'll find that any and all of the content broadcast on Channel 7 will be blocked. You may be able to access the website, but you won't be able to stream anything. However, there's a quick and easy way around this.

If you sign up for the best VPN, you'll be able to change your location to Australia and trick the 7Plus website into thinking that you're in the country. Our top streaming VPN recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, unrivalled speeds and stellar support system.

So, for example, if you're in Europe visiting family or for work, you won't be able to watch 7Plus live. But, by using ExpressVPN you can select an Aussie server and virtually relocate.

It's also worth noting that for this article, we tested a number of top providers. Some, like NordVPN and Surfshark, can also unblock 7Plus, but others like IPVanish are unable to. For simplicity's sake, we'd highly recommend using one of the three we've tested and found to be effective.

Do I have to sign up for 7Plus?

Watching a 7Plus livestream is super simple, and all you need to do is provide an email address and Australian postcode. If, for any reason, you don't want to use your own, a placeholder can be easily found online.

Once signed up and logged in, all you need to do is head to the 7Plus website, and pick what you want to watch. You can choose from one of the many live broadcasts, or select a show to stream on demand.

How to sign up to 7Plus outside Australia

The process is much the same as above if you're not in Australia, although we'd recommend connecting to an Australian VPN server before heading to the 7Plus website. Our top choice for this task is ExpressVPN.

Seeing as there's no payment necessary to watch 7Plus live, anyone from anywhere can sign up and watch Channel 7 if they've used a VPN to spoof their location.

Why should you use a VPN to watch 7Plus live?

The main reason to use a VPN when watching 7Plus and Channel 7 is to get access to all the unmissable content on the platform when you're outside Australia. So, for example, if you've gone to the UK, you can simply fire up your VPN and watch like you were at home.

However, some Internet providers perform something called 'throttling' to some of their customers. This is done when the Internet provider detects a certain user is doing something that takes up a lot of bandwidth – and streaming is one of the main culprits. By using a VPN you can hide what you're doing from your ISP, and subsequently it can't decide to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch 7Plus live abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

