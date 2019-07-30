How to Preorder the Nintendo Switch Lite

Good news, gamers. Preorders for the Nintendo Switch Lite are now open at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

The Switch Lite is a mobile version of the Nintendo Switch. Unlike the $299 Nintendo Switch, the $199 Switch Lite can't be connected to a TV nor do its controllers slide out. Instead, this handheld-only device is made for gaming on the go.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Preorder for $199 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the compact and lightweight handheld-only version of the best-selling Nintendo Switch console. Preorder it now to get it on September 20. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: Preorder for $199 @ Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the compact and lightweight handheld-only version of the best-selling Nintendo Switch console. Preorder it now to get it on September 20. View Deal

Zacian & Zamazenta Edition: Preorder for $199 @ Target

The Zacian & Zamazenta Edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite is sold out at Amazon. However, Target still has stock of this special edition Switch Lite. View Deal

The new Nintendo Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch 720p LCD touch display and an Nvidia Custom Tegra processor. It packs 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a built-in microSD card slot. It's compatible with all Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode, like Super Mario Maker 2 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The $199 handheld is available in Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow.

On November 8, Nintendo will release the Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition. This handheld is already sold out at Amazon, but can still be found for preorder on Best Buy and Target. The limited-edition Pokemon handheld will arrive a week before the launch of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Preorders made now will ship in time for the Lite's official Sept. 20 release date.

Nintendo Switch Lite Specs

Screen: 5.5-inch Touch LCD (1280 x 720 pixels) | CPU/GPU: NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor| Storage: 32GB| microSD Card Slot: Supports microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards up to 2TB | Game Card Slot: Supports Nintendo Switch game cards | Speakers: Stereo | USB Connector: USB Type-C | Headphone/Mic Jack: 3.5mm audio jack | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC | Sensor: Accelerometer / gyroscope | Battery: 3,570mAh Li-ion | Dimensions (H x D x L): 3.6 x .55 x 8.2-inches| Weight: 9.8 ounces