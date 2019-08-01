Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ Renders Reveal Big Size Difference

Coming in hot from the Twittersphere is yet another round of Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ renders, this time from well-known leakster Evan Blass.

The images, which certainly look as though they've arrived straight from Samsung, put into perspective the size difference and color variations of the new models.

Unless pretty much every rumor to date has been wildly off-base, the Galaxy Note 10 will assuredly slot in with a 6.3-inch display, while the larger Note 10+ will measure 6.8 inches from corner to corner, and also carry a fourth camera lens on the back with the ability to measure depth using time-of-flight technology.

It's getting progressively harder to feign excitement at new Note 10 leaks now that the floodgates have opened up. Every day there seems to be another render, giving us a crystal-clear picture of the phones we'll see at Samsung's Aug. 7 Unpacked event.

Yet while we have a very good idea of the Note 10 duo's exteriors, some of the handsets' finer details and features remain shrouded in mystery. We've heard rumblings both devices will be more durable against water than their predecessors, thanks to a new IP69 rating. (For the record, no phone to date has claimed resistance beyond IP68, so this would be quite an achievement.) Additionally, we could see true fast charging for the first time in a modern Samsung phone, at up to 45-watt speeds.

We're at least pretty sure on the chips that will be powering these flagships — Qualcomm's new supercharged Snapdragon 855 Plus, which boasts a higher peak CPU clock speed and improved GPU performance compared to the existing 855.

This silicon is debuting in Asus ROG Phone 2, though rumors suggest it will also appear in the upcoming Note series, at least in North America where Samsung yields to Qualcomm's expertise. In the rest of the world, you're likely to see the new phablets touting Exynos 9820 processors, which should also provide a bump in performance in relation to the 9810 that the Galaxy S10 family uses.

To keep up with all the latest rumors surrounding Samsung's next flagship, from now until Samsung's event next week, be sure to visit our frequently-updated Galaxy Note 10 rumors hub.