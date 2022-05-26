Heat vs Celtics live stream: How to watch game 6 of NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals online

At home, Boston may end the Heat vs Celtics live streams. Yes, this game sees the Celtics up 3-2, in prime position to close the door on the supposed "Heat Culture" for another year. And this NBA playoffs live stream saw Miami hurting, down one Tyler Herro — without anyone stepping in for any heroics.

While Game 5 was close throughout the night, Miami just appeared to be more and more tired, exhausted and worn down by the end of it all. While the Heat were up by 5 at the half, the second half was a different story: Boston outscored Miami by a 2:1 ratio, 32-16.

The points came from up and down the Celtics lineup, with Jaylen Brown leading at 25 points, Jayson Tatum at 22, Al Horford with 16 and Derrick White adding on 14.

On the other side of the ball, Miami's Bam Adebayo led with 18 points, but the lack of Herro and an abysmal night behind the arc (7 for 45 on 3-pointers) proved to be Miami's downfall. Jimmy Butler (13) may still be showing signs of injury.

That flustering Boston defense kept Miami to 17% shooting in the third quarter, but that wasn't the whole story. The Celtics then started the fourth with a 14-2 run. Another night like this, and Boston's back in the Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Celtics are 9-point favorites in Game 6. The over/under is 200.5.

How to watch Heat vs Celtics live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ABC, ESPN, ESPN3 or TNT? Even if you can't watch the Heat vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service and can access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Heat vs Celtics live streams in the U.S.

The Heat vs Celtics live streams are going to be on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. on Friday (May 23).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV: You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

Heat vs Celtics live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Miami 118 , Boston 107

, Boston 107 Game 2: Boston 127 , Miami 102

, Miami 102 Game 3: Miami 109, Boston 103

Boston 103 Game 4: Boston 102 , Miami 82

, Miami 82 Game 5: Boston 93 , Miami 80

, Miami 80 Game 6: May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7*: May 29 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

Heat vs Celtics live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports (opens in new tab) for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Heat vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Heat vs Celtics live streams with TSN.

Heat vs Celtics game 6 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET (Friday, May 27) on TSN3.

If you're having trouble finding all the games, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) may be your ticket.

Heat vs Celtics live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Heat vs Celtics live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which has every one of the NBA Conference playoff games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).