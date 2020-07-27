Google Pixel 4a release date confirmed — and it’s dangerously close to Galaxy Note 20

After months of speculation and shifting timetables, the Google Pixel 4a is finally coming. Yes, there’s an actual release date for this (once) highly anticipated Android phone, and it happens to be just two days away from the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel 4a’s release date is August 3. He says that he is “100%” certain via Twitter. But will Google be able to make much noise given the tech world will be focused on Samsung's big news? The specs and price will answer that question.

If you haven't been following the Pixel 4a rumors, it's expected to start as low as $349 and feature a 5.8-inch OLED display and Snapdragon 730 processor. Other rumored features include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The star of the Pixel 4a show should be the cameras. Even though the phone should only pack one rear 12MP camera and one 8MP front shooter, Google has done some amazing things with computational photography. That means you should expect good-looking pictures in all lighting conditions, including in low light with Night Sight mode.

Finally happy to give a final update on Pixel 4a! The last date I gave you (provided in the tweet below) is the launch day! Pixel 4a. August 3. 100%. Only question is... Do you care anymore? Or have they pushed this off too much? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZIJuly 26, 2020

We also expect the Pixel 4a to be a battery life champ. The phone's leaked capacity is 3,140 mAh, which is more than the 3,000 mAh battery in the Pixel 3a. That phone lasted an epic 11 hours and 59 minutes in our web surfing battery test. So we expect the Pixel 4a to perform just as well if not better and land on our best phone battery life list.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 4a likely won't include 5G connectivity, unlike the OnePlus Nord, and design leaks show that there's an old-school fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone. We'd prefer a reader built into the display. But these don't seem like huge concessions if the price is as low as promised.

The bigger challenge for Google will be not getting drowned out by all of the hype surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Both phones are set to be announced August 5 at Samsung Unpacked, which doesn't give Google much time to make an impression.

The new Note 20 phones should offer blazing speed via the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, bigger batteries and S Pen improvements. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will gobble up most of the attention, as it's expected to feature a new 120Hz LTPO display along with a laser autofocus sensor to compliment its three powerful cameras.

Granted, the Pixel 4a is a mid-range phone that's targeted at a different type of shopper than the Galaxy Note 20 series. But the Pixel 4a will have to be a super compelling value if it doesn't want to be blown away by all the announcements coming out of Samsung Unpacked.