Google Pixel 4 price is now cheaper than it was on Black Friday

The holidays tend to offer the best Amazon deals of the year, but we've found two new sales that are cheaper now than they were on Black Friday.

Currently, you can pick up an Unlocked Google Pixel 4 (64GB) for just $571.99. That's $227 off and $28 cheaper than it was on Black Friday. Need more screen real estate? Amazon also has the Unlocked Pixel 4 XL on sale for $661.95. Again that's $237 off and $38 cheaper than it was over the holidays.

Google Pixel 4: was $799 now $571 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 offers one of the best smartphone cameras ever in a compact design along with swift performance and Android 10 software. And you can get it now on the cheap.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL: was $899 now $661 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 XL offers a big screen, great power, and Android 10. It also packs a camera that rivals the iPhone 11 Pro for a much cheaper price. Better yet, it's now available at its all-time price low.View Deal

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are Google's current-gen flagships. They come with plenty of power under the hood, thanks to their Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU. Since the devices run on standard Android 10 software, you'll be sure to get Android the way it was meant to be designed.

We reviewed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL last year and awarded both models four stars out of five. The cameras on both phones pack serious upgrades. Google has improved everything from the Night Sight mode to offering dual exposure controls on both handsets. You also get a faster Google Assistant and handy tools like a Recorder app that can transcribe voice recordings on the fly.

They're among the best Android phones you can get and currently at their all-time price low, they're outstanding options if you're in the market for an Android device.