Pixel 4 Event Is Oct. 15: What to Expect

First, it was Samsung's turn to show off new phones. Then, last week, Apple got its time in the spotlight with the iPhone 11. And now, Google is waiting in the wings, as the fall smartphone rollout continues.

Google announced today that it's holding an Oct. 15 press event in New York. It doesn't take too much detective work to figure out that the Pixel 4 is likely going to be one of the stars of that show.

(Image credit: Google)

But Google's new smartphone apparently won't be the only thing the company announces Oct. 15. In its announcement, Google is inviting people to "come see a few new things" that it's planning to release. In addition to the latest Pixels, past October Google events have introduced us to new Chromebooks, Google Assistant-powered speakers and assorted accessories like the Pixel Buds.

Still, a lot of the focus on this Oct. 15 event will be on the Pixel 4. We already have a good idea of what the back of the phone will look like, thanks to a leak courtesy of Google. We also know that the new phones will support touch-free gesture controls. And since this is Google hardware we're talking about, it's the safest bet in the world that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will feature Android 10, the latest version of Google's operating system.

Other Pixel 4 features require a little guesswork. It's widely assumed the new phones will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor. And given the Pixel's past emphasis on mobile photography, expect to hear a lot about photo improvements beyond the multiple cameras featured on the back of the phones.

Google also plans to live stream its Oct. 15 event. We'll be on hand in New York to bring you all the details of whatever Google winds up announcing.