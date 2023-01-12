Giants vs Vikings live stream: How to watch Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs online

The Giants vs Vikings live stream has Minnesota looking to add a deep playoff run to their unprecedented season. The Vikings have had historic comebacks to help them maintain one of the best records in the NFL all year long. The Giants on the other hand have had high peaks and very low valleys throughout the year. The G-Men are hoping this NFL live stream marks their first playoff win in 11 years.

Giants vs Vikings channel, start time The Giants vs Vikings live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 15).

• Time — 4.30 p.m. ET / 7.30 p.m. PT / 9.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

First year head coach Brian Daboll has the Giants (9-7-1) back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. In just one season he helped reboot the career of quarterback Daniel Jones and get all-pro running back Saquon Barkley back on track. All this while being the only NFC playoff team that did not produce a 1,000-yard receiver. Darius Slayton led the “G-Men” in that category with 724 yards on 46 catches.

After a 6-1 start to the season, New York looked like a lock to the playoffs, but the road to the postseason would prove bumpy. Following their Week 7 win over Jacksonville, the Giants went 3-6-1 the rest of the way. They would have to wait until their dominating 38-10 win over the Colts in Week 17 to clinch a playoff berth allowing them to rest starters like Jones and Barkley in the regular season finale against the Eagles.

Injuries played a huge factor in New York’s struggles. Among the injured were starting corner Adoree’ Jackson who suffered an MCL injury in Week 11 and hasn’t played since. Safety Xavier McKinney only played in nine games this season after breaking fingers in his left hand in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week in Week 9 and rookie offensive tackle and 7th overall pick Evan Neal missed four games in the middle of the year with a knee injury. McKinney returned against the Colts, while the Giants are hopeful Jackson will return against the Vikings. They’ll need both to help stop Minnesota’s potent passing attack.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (13-4) bring the league’s 6th best passing offense into the playoffs. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson put together another stellar season catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards, both to lead the league with 8 touchdowns. In the midst of posting those numbers, Jefferson passed Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ record for most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons.

This game will mark the second meeting between these teams this season. The Vikings beat the Giants in Minnesota in Week 16, 27-24. Greg Joseph drilled a franchise record 61-yard field goal as time expired to help put the Vikings over the top.

Joseph’s field goal would be just one of the many incredible or historic moments the Vikings have experienced this season. There was their amazing Week 10 overtime win in Buffalo, where an Erik Kendricks fumble recovery in the end zone helped force overtime and later a 33-30 win. Then in Week 15, Kirk Cousins and company mounted the greatest comeback in NFL history, beating the Colts 39-36 in overtime after trailing 33-0 at halftime.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Vikings as 3-point favorites against the Giants.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is half-off!

How to watch Giants vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Giants vs Vikings you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Giants vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Giants vs Vikings live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT on Sunday (Jan. 15)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Giants vs Vikings live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab), as Sunday Ticket is over for the season. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Giants vs Vikings live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Vikings.

Giants vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Giants vs Vikings on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Vikings live stream starts at 9.30 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Giants vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Giants vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Giants vs Vikings live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Giants vs Vikings live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.