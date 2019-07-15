Get a Nintendo Switch with a Free $35 eShop Card for Prime Day

Amazon is currently including a $35 Nintendo eShop gift card when you purchase the Nintendo Switch gaming system during Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you want to play your games on TV or on the go, Nintendo’s Switch hybrid video game console doubles as both a home console and portable gaming system.

With a library of over 2,000 titles available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop, you’ll surely find something to use the gift card on. The $35 card is perfect for snagging cheap indies such as Stardew Valley or Celeste, or taking a big chunk out of the price of top Switch games like Super Mario Maker 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo ran a similar promotion last Black Friday, and while it's not the best Switch deal we've ever seen, it's a nice way to get a free game or two out of the box.

The gaming system includes: Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), Two Joy-Con strap accessories, One Joy-Con grip, HDMI cable, and Nintendo Switch AC adapter. You can pick up the console with either neon or gray controllers based on your preference.

Act quickly, as this deal is only available while supplies last through Prime Day.