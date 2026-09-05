Forget 'The Odyssey': Robert Pattinson is his best in this gritty action movie streaming free on Tubi

Before Robert Pattinson was headlining "Batman" movies and Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," he made the scrappy little crime film that proved he could really act. Y'know, after the "Twilight" craze. That film is "Good Time," a nerve-shredding thriller from the Safdie brothers, and you can stream it free on Tubi right now.

This 2017 movie comes from Josh and Benny Safdie, the filmmaking duo who'd go on to make "Uncut Gems," and it premiered at Cannes in 2017 to rave reviews. Pattinson plays Connie Nikas, a small-time crook who drags his brother into a bank robbery and then spends one endless, disastrous night trying to fix what he's broken.

Benny Safdie himself plays Connie's brother, with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Buddy Duress filling out a cast of desperate, unpredictable characters, and Oneohtrix Point Never's pulsing synth score turns the whole thing into a fever dream. If you want something propulsive and unforgettable to put on tonight, go straight to Tubi, as "Good Time" is one of the best new additions to the service you'll find right now.

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What is 'Good Time' about?

Connie Nikas (Robert Pattinson) loves his brother Nick (Benny Safdie), who has an intellectual disability. He decides the best way to look after Nick is to make him a partner in crime. Connie pulls Nick out of a therapy session, and the two of them rob a bank, then walk out with a bag of cash. But a hidden dye pack explodes, and as the pair try to flee, Nick panics, gets separated from Connie and is arrested. He ends up at Rikers Island, where he's badly beaten and hospitalized.

Good Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

With his brother locked up and bail sky-high, Connie sets out on a frantic journey to get back the money and break Nick out. In the spirit of "Uncut Gems", it's one bad decision right after another. Connie cons, lies and manipulates nearly everyone he meets, from a bail bondsman to a lonely teenager to a stranger whose house he hides in.

Along the way, he gets tangled up with a paroled criminal named Ray (Buddy Duress), a bottle of acid, and a severe case of mistaken identity. Underneath it all, there's one question Connie should ask himself: Is he actually helping his brother, or is he the worst thing that ever happened to him?

Why I recommend streaming 'Good Time'

(Image credit: A24)

It's easy to forget now, but there was a time when nobody took Robert Pattinson seriously as an actor. "Good Time" is one of the movies that changed everything. He basically melts into Connie, a hustler whose confidence never wavers even as everything around him burns.

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Josh and Benny Safdie shot the film like a neon-soaked heart attack, with Benny acting in the movie as well. There's hardly a moment to breathe. But that's kind of the point. The entire movie puts you right in the middle of Connie's headspace. The walls keep closing in, and you get one of the most purely stressful, propulsive movies of the last decade.

What keeps it from being just an adrenaline exercise is how sad it is underneath all the action. For all his charm, Connie is just a destructive person who uses everyone in his orbit, including the brother he claims to love. It's all to save his own skin in the end, which is a stark realization to come to.

This thriller is a ferocious and underappreciated ride through and through, and the best possible argument for taking Pattinson seriously. Be sure to check it out if you've got a couple of hours to burn.

Stream "Good Time" free on Tubi now

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