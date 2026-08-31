You have less than 24 hours to buy a Switch 2 before its price increases
Invest those $50 on a new game
I'm buying a Nintendo Switch 2 today and you should too. I haven't purchased a gaming console since the Xbox 360, but I'm snagging a Switch 2 today because starting September 1st Nintendo is increasing the console's price to $499.
As much as I'd like to hate on Nintendo for jacking up the price, they're not the only company that's stuck it to consumers this past summer. Amazon, Google, Apple, and even Charmin have all increased prices.
So consider this your final warning: right now you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Amazon. Unfortunately, the Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle — which includes the console and a game download — has been out of stock for days and will likely remain that way. So your best bet is the standard console for $449.
My colleague Millie Davis-Williams is a huge Switch 2 fan, so I'm also sharing some of her favorite games and accessories below. Otherwise, my first game purchase will likely be Donkey Kong Bananza ($69 at Amazon). If you have any other gaming or accessory recs, feel free to let me know in the comments below.
Quick Links
- shop Switch game deals at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch 2: now $449 @ Amazon
- Turtle Beach Rematch Controller: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
- Mario Kart World: for $79 @ Amazon
Consoles
The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart
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Games
The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but looking and running better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Price check: $69 @ Best Buy
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Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles and our current choice for the best Nintendo Switch 2 game on the shelves.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon | $69 @ Walmart
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Mario Kart World takes Luigi's brother out onto the open road to visit stunning new locations with a bunch of friends tagging along. If you missed out on the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundles, then this is your next best way to pick up the game.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy | $79 @ Walmart
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Accessories
The Switch 2 was made to be portable, so you'll want a case to keep it protected on your travels. This officially licensed accessory comes with space to not only sort your Switch 2, but also a Pro controller and power adapter. It also comes with 12 slots to hold Switch game cards.
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This is one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. The Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless is an ergonomic way to elevate your gaming experience, and comes in funky colorways. It offers customizable back buttons, responsive thumbsticks and triggers, and comparable battery life to Nintendo's new Pro controller... but at a significantly lower price point.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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