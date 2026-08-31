I'm buying a Nintendo Switch 2 today and you should too. I haven't purchased a gaming console since the Xbox 360, but I'm snagging a Switch 2 today because starting September 1st Nintendo is increasing the console's price to $499.

As much as I'd like to hate on Nintendo for jacking up the price, they're not the only company that's stuck it to consumers this past summer. Amazon, Google, Apple, and even Charmin have all increased prices.

So consider this your final warning: right now you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Amazon. Unfortunately, the Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle — which includes the console and a game download — has been out of stock for days and will likely remain that way. So your best bet is the standard console for $449.

My colleague Millie Davis-Williams is a huge Switch 2 fan, so I'm also sharing some of her favorite games and accessories below. Otherwise, my first game purchase will likely be Donkey Kong Bananza ($69 at Amazon). If you have any other gaming or accessory recs, feel free to let me know in the comments below.

Consoles

Games

Mario Kart World: $79 at Amazon Mario Kart World takes Luigi's brother out onto the open road to visit stunning new locations with a bunch of friends tagging along. If you missed out on the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundles, then this is your next best way to pick up the game.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy | $79 @ Walmart Read more Read less ▼

Accessories

RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Case: was $29 now $26 at Amazon The Switch 2 was made to be portable, so you'll want a case to keep it protected on your travels. This officially licensed accessory comes with space to not only sort your Switch 2, but also a Pro controller and power adapter. It also comes with 12 slots to hold Switch game cards. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $89 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop Read more Read less ▼