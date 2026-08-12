Nintendo Switch games and accessories are up to 50% off at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop before summer is over
These are Amazon's best Nintendo Switch deals to close out summer
Don't wait any longer to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 — the console is going to get a price increase next month. It's your very last chance to grab one at the launch price!
Even better, you can actually save money on the Switch 2 via the Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game bundle for $499 at Amazon. This bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch 2 console and your choice of one of the system's best games — either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia. Depending on your choice, you'll save between $20 and $30.
There are also tons of discounts on games and accessories for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, and I'm sharing the best of the best below.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $33
- Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle: now $499 up to $30 off!
Nintendo Switch 2 console bundles
This Nintendo Switch 2 bundle gets you a console and a choice of one of three excellent titles. Your options are Mario Kart World, Pokémon Pokopia and Donkey Kong: Bananza. This means you can save up to $30 compared to buying one of those games separately.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy | $499 @ Gamestop | $499 @ Nintendo
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Nintendo Switch accessory deals
In our Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review, we loved this headset's ultra-comfortable design, its great sound quality, and its flip-to-mute mic. Better yet, we loved the affordable price, which has just got even better thanks to this deal.
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The Switch 2 was made to be portable, so you'll want a case to keep it protected on your travels. This officially licensed accessory comes with space to not only sort your Switch 2, but also a Pro controller and power adapter. It also comes with 12 slots to hold Switch game cards.
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Want a wireless gaming headset that works with all your devices? This one is compatible with PS5, PC, PS4 and Switch as well as Macs. You get up to 45 hours of battery life, and there's a detachable mic and physical button controls.
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We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock.
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Nintendo Switch game deals
This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.
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Forty tracks spanning current hits to classics, up to 6-player local multiplayer, and a new Party mode for unpredictable dance showdowns. Just Dance 2026 is perfect for gatherings where you need everyone entertained.
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Cronos: The New Dawn is a must-play for fans of Resident Evil and Dead Space. In this original survival-horror, you play a traveller in a bleak future. Your mission is to travel to the past to learn vital information that could save the future. In your way are a variety of mutated, nightmarish foes and terrifying boss battles.
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The clue's in the name — The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelike that plays extremely well on Nintendo Switch 2. Grab it on sale for challenging, addicting action gameplay abound.
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A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.
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Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
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Star Wars Outlaws is one of the best things to come out of the galaxy far, far away in years. You play the rogue Kay Vess, looking to make a name (and find the score of a lifetime) in a world controlled by the Galactic Empire. It's an Ubisoft game, so you can expect a large open world full of distractions and side missions.
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Hyrule goes open world, with Link waking up to a land stricken by Calamity — and it's up to him to save the world from Ganon and rescue Princess Zelda (again). You can do as much or as little as you like towards that goal — the world is yours to explore as you see fit.
Price check: $47 @ Walmart
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Relive the first six chapters in the Final Fantasy story with this anniversary collection on Nintendo Switch. Each classic RPG in this remastered package includes updated pixel visuals, rearranged soundtracks and a ton of useful tweaks to game balance and UI that makes these games more fun than ever.
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Nintendo's classic RPG series is back with a new entry. In Fortune's Weave, you'll compete against the kingdom's best warriors in the gladitorial Heroic Games. There are four main characters with unique stories and motivations — expect plenty of replay value. A physical copy usually costs $79, but Amazon is selling them for $69 as a hidden discount.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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