I just played Elden Ring on Nintendo Switch 2 — and I’ll never touch the Steam Deck OLED version again

If you need another excuse to (re)play the GOTY-conquering Elden Ring, here comes the Tarnished Edition on Nintendo Switch 2, which brings FromSoftware’s open-world masterpiece to the Nintendo platform for the first time. And after getting early access to this new version of the game, I’ve completely fallen down the Elden Ring rabbit hole all over again.

If you’ll indulge my nostalgia for a moment, it remains surreal to me that we live in an age where games of Elden Ring’s scale and scope are playable on handheld devices. I recall when portable gaming meant stripped-back multi-platform releases or smaller titles designed to suit the hardware limitations. Not anymore. Now you can play a massive action-RPG like Elden Ring on a plane, at the beach, or literally anywhere else.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Elden Ring has been made available on a portable device. The game was already “verified” for the Steam Deck and playable on multiple handheld gaming consoles. But having now experienced Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Nintendo Switch 2, I think this might be the best portable version of the modern classic.

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Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition: $79 at Amazon Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition brings the GOTY-winning open-world action-RPG to the Switch 2. It includes the full original game and the Shadow of the Edtree Expansion. From the developer of Dark Souls, Elden Ring is a challenging but highly rewarding experience packed with memorable locations and tough-as-nails bosses. It's a must-play on Switch 2.

Elden Ring on Switch 2 looks excellent, and runs well too

When I got my Steam Deck OLED in late 2024, Elden Ring was one of the very first games I installed. After all, it was my personal GOTY in 2022, and the game that truly sold me on the Soulslike genre (which I’m now obsessed with). I couldn’t wait to play it on a portable device.

While Elden Ring is certainly very playable on the Steam Deck OLED with default settings, I did find the low image resolution a little jarring. Not deal-breaking by any means, but not quite sharp enough for my tastes. Which is why when I stepped into the Lands Between for the first time in the Tarnished Edition on Switch 2, I had a true “wow” moment.

I wouldn’t go as far as declaring it matches the image quality you’ll find on PS5, Xbox Series X or one of the best gaming PCs, but it’s a noticeable step up from what I experienced on the Steam Deck OLED. Looking out over the intro zone of Limgrave, textures weren't as fuzzy in the distance, and the imposing figure of the Tree Sentinel had significantly increased definition.

When Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was first showcased to the public at Gamescom 2025, reports weren't very encouraging, and the game was delayed into 2026, presumably for additional polish. It seems that extra development time was worthwhile, because Elden Ring on Switch 2 looks great in handheld mode — which is where it needed to shine the most.

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The framerate on Switch 2 appears to be targeting 30 fps, and while I’m a staunch believer in 60 fps supremacy, I can accept 30 fps if it’s solid. And fortunately, so far, that has been the case in the Tarnished Edition. I’m still making my way through the early portion, so perhaps deeper into the game, when the bosses get bigger and have more elaborate move sets, the Switch 2’s framerate will buckle, but from what I’ve played, it’s keeping up.

In comparison, Elden Ring on the Steam Deck OLED (again, in default settings) targets a slightly higher 40 fps, but the drawback here is that it’s very unstable. Regular enemy mobs can cause the framerate tumble down towards the 30 fps mark, or even lower. It’s a matter of personal preference, but I’d take a locked 30 fps over a temperamental 40 fps.

Tarnished Edition is the full Elden Ring package at a fair price

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It’s also worth noting that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is the full experience. It offers the complete base game and the equally essential Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, plus a small smattering of new content, including two new classes (Heavy Knight and Idus Knight), four additional armor sets, and three skins for Torrent, your trusty steed.

This new content isn’t exclusive to Switch 2; you can pick it up on other platforms as part of the Tarnished Pack DLC, which drops on the same day the game comes to Switch 2 (August 28), for the modest price of $5. But it’s a nice little perk that it’s included as standard on Nintendo Switch 2.

I’ve seen some online grumbling about the Tarnished Edition’s $79 price tag, but this is comparable to the Elden Ring + Shadow of the Erdtree bundle on other storefronts like Steam. Plus, when you factor in that the Tarnished Pack is included at no extra cost, you actually save $5!

For your money, you’re getting one of the defining games of this current generation, playable at home on your TV or on the go via the Switch 2’s handheld mode. That’s a great value proposition, in my eyes. Elden Ring is a truly special game, and I’m delighted that it looks and runs so well on Switch 2. I didn’t need an excuse to embark on yet another Elden Ring playthrough, but I’m delighted the Tarnished Edition has given me one.

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