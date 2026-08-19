Hurry! Now is your last chance to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 before the $50 price hike hits

It's your very last chance to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 — unless you want to spend $50 more than you have to. That's right, the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike is confirmed for September 1, after which you'll have to spend $499 to get a console.

For now, you can still get the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Amazon. If you want one, don't wait any longer to pick one up.

To score yourself a saving, you can also buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game bundle for $499 at Amazon. This bundle gets you a console and a game — either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia — and will save you between $20 and $30 compared to buying the items separately. You really can't go wrong with this choice because all three games are excellent.

To get your system kitted out, I'm also sharing discounts on essential games and accessories for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Case: was $29 now $26 at Amazon The Switch 2 was made to be portable, so you'll want a case to keep it protected on your travels. This officially licensed accessory comes with space to not only sort your Switch 2, but also a Pro controller and power adapter. It also comes with 12 slots to hold Switch game cards. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $89 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch game deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has come to Nintendo Switch 2, and it's an excellent port of a fantastic RPG experience. You get the complete base game and the chunky DLC chapter. This ground-up reimaging of the iconic Final Fantasy VII sees Cloud and allies quest through the steampunk city of Midgar. Read more Read less ▼