Hurry! Now is your last chance to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 before the $50 price hike hits
It's your last chance to get the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch price
It's your very last chance to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 — unless you want to spend $50 more than you have to. That's right, the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike is confirmed for September 1, after which you'll have to spend $499 to get a console.
For now, you can still get the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Amazon. If you want one, don't wait any longer to pick one up.
To score yourself a saving, you can also buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game bundle for $499 at Amazon. This bundle gets you a console and a game — either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia — and will save you between $20 and $30 compared to buying the items separately. You really can't go wrong with this choice because all three games are excellent.
To get your system kitted out, I'm also sharing discounts on essential games and accessories for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch 2: now $449
- Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle: now $499 up to $30 off!
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles
The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
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This Nintendo Switch 2 bundle gets you a console and a choice of one of three excellent titles. Your options are Mario Kart World, Pokémon Pokopia and Donkey Kong: Bananza. This means you can save up to $30 compared to buying one of those games separately.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy | $499 @ Gamestop | $499 @ Nintendo
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Nintendo Switch accessory deals
The Switch 2 was made to be portable, so you'll want a case to keep it protected on your travels. This officially licensed accessory comes with space to not only sort your Switch 2, but also a Pro controller and power adapter. It also comes with 12 slots to hold Switch game cards.
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This is one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. The Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless is an ergonomic way to elevate your gaming experience, and comes in funky colorways. It offers customizable back buttons, responsive thumbsticks and triggers, and comparable battery life to Nintendo's new Pro controller... but at a significantly lower price point.
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Nintendo Switch game deals
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has come to Nintendo Switch 2, and it's an excellent port of a fantastic RPG experience. You get the complete base game and the chunky DLC chapter. This ground-up reimaging of the iconic Final Fantasy VII sees Cloud and allies quest through the steampunk city of Midgar.
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Pokémon Legends Z-A reworks the franchise's traditional turn-based combat, but the thrill of capturing powerful pocket-sized monsters remains as compelling as ever. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, for sure.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
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The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but looking and running better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Price check: $69 @ Best Buy
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Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games. The Switch 2 version features bonus levels, improved visuals and more.
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Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles and our current choice for the best Nintendo Switch 2 game on the shelves.
Additional retailers: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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