GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for this weekend — date, time and how to get yours

PS5 restocks over the weekend are extremely rare, but GameStop has recently been experimenting with weekend PS5 stock drops. It would appear the retailer is pleased with the results, as it will be holding its second of the month this coming weekend.

News of this rare weekend restock comes from Matt Swider of The Shortcut. Matt is one of the most well-known stock trackers around for good reason: he’s got highly dependable sources at practically all the major retailers. He’s been able to confirm via his GameStop contacts that the retailer will be holding an in-store PS5 restock on Saturday, April 23.

GameStop has in the past favored restocks on Friday, but it appears that the retailer now prefers to sell the in-demand next-gen console on a Saturday instead. It should be noted that this PS5 restock will be exclusively in-store, and the console is not expected to be available for purchase online over the weekend.

This in-store restock will start from the opening time of each individual store (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time). We do expect some of the most eager shoppers to start queuing ahead of time, but the days of resellers camping overnight appear to be over. If you want a console we recommend heading down early but not at the cost of a good night’s sleep.

While not technically confirmed, it's highly likely that buying a console during this PS5 restock will require you to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member. GameStop has gated all of its next-gen console restocks behind its premium membership program for over a year at this point, and we expect the retailer to continue this practice for the foreseeable future. You can get signed up below ahead of the weekend.

Similarly, GameStop always sells its allocation of the PS5 in pre-built bundles and there’s no reason to think this drop will be an outlier. During previous PS5 restocks the retailer has priced bundles at around $600 to $700. While a GameStop bundle is certainly not the cheapest way to score a PS5, at least GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items, so you won’t be getting price gouged.

We don’t yet know which GameStop locations will be involved in this restock. While some drops in the past have been limited to as few as just three stores, the last time GameStop held a weekend PS5 restock the console was available in almost all of the retailer’s 3,000+ U.S. locations. While we don’t have a definitive list of which stores will have stock just yet, we’re expecting to get that news prior to consoles going on sale on Saturday.

