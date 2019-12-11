Galaxy S11 release date tipped for February 18

Samsung might not be telling anyone when the Galaxy S11 will launch, but that doesn't mean the rumor mill won't do it.

Ice Universe, who has proven to be one of the more reliable Samsung tipsters in recent years, is now saying that Samsung will launch its Galaxy S11 lineup on Feb. 18, 2020. It'll launch the device alongside the Samsung's clamshell foldable phone (which may be the Galaxy Fold 2) on the same date, according to Ice Universe.

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020.December 11, 2019

While Samsung hasn't confirmed that launch timing, it seems to make sense. The company launched the Galaxy S10 on Feb. 20 this year. And since Mobile World Congress will kick off on Feb. 24, the timing seems right.

Historically, Samsung unveils new devices ahead of Mobile World Congress each year, and allows its new devices to steal much of the spotlight other phone makers might desire from the show. It's a move that helps to differentiate Samsung from competitors and create more interest in its devices.

The Galaxy S11 lineup will reportedly ship with major camera improvements, including a 108-megapixel camera and another telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom. That, however, will require Samsung to deliver an unsightly camera bump on the back to accommodate what might be up to four lenses on the back.

Aside from that, Samsung's devices will likely ship with the latest Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. Pricing is unknown, but there are signs the budget model could cost less than $900.

For now, we'll need to take the Ice Universe claim with the proverbial grain of salt until Samsung unveils an actual launch date for the Galaxy S11. But chances are, you'll be able to get your hands on the handset in late-February.