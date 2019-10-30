Galaxy S10 Lite Benchmarks Just Leaked

A new benchmark has surfaced on Geekbench that might point to the features we can expect in the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite.

An unidentified person uploaded a Geekbench 5 result to Geekbench on Tuesday (Oct. 29) that points to a device with the model number SM-G770F, the same model number that has been associated with the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite.

According to the benchmark for this alleged Samsung phone, the device runs on an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and features a surprising amount of RAM at 8GB. On the software side, the benchmark points to the device running on Android 10.

Ultimately, its performance was solid. With a score of 742 in single-core performance, it's just behind the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but ahead of every other non-Samsung Android device released this year. The Galaxy S10 Lite's multi-core score landed at 2,604, which puts it in second place just behind the OnePlus 7 Pro. Notably, that score is higher than any other Samsung Galaxy S10 model.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is not to be confused with the Galaxy S10e, the budget-friendly phone Samsung released earlier this year. For one, the Galaxy S10e comes with a base of 6GB of RAM, less than the 8GB in this benchmark. The model number is also different than the Galaxy S10e's.

So, what do we really have here? It's tough to say without Samsung confirming its plans. But considering the cadence the company uses to release new devices, it's reasonable to assume the Galaxy S10 Lite would launch early next year, and perhaps alongside the Galaxy S11, as a budget-friendly alternative.

Based on the rumors, the Galaxy S11 won't be unveiled until late February of 2020, but that could always change if Samsung decides to move up the timetable.