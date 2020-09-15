Forget OnePlus 8T — the excellent OnePlus 7T is just $399 right now

Woot has slashed the price of the $599 OnePlus 7T to $399 only for today (Sept. 15). That's 33% off the list price of what was already one of the finest performance bargains in all of phones, made an even better deal now.

The OnePlus 7T boasts a powerful Snapdragon 855 CPU as well as a 90Hz AMOLED display for fluid scrolling and gaming. On the back is a triple-lens camera stack headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor that captures solid photos (especially for the low price you'll pay), in addition to a 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom and 16MP ultrawide shooter.

In our OnePlus 7T review, we praised the phone's streamlined yet useful software, blistering performance and superfast charging, thanks to OnePlus' custom Warp Charge 30T technology. The large circular camera bump on the back is a bit of an eyesore, but the design and build quality is otherwise impeccable. Overall, it gives up little on the newer but considerably more expensive OnePlus 8.

Lately, OnePlus has been offering the 7T for $449, which is already $150 off the original price. But this deal from Woot is the cheapest we've ever seen this phone go for, and you can have it in either of the two colors OnePlus offers: Frosted Silver or the really striking Glacier Blue.

The OnePlus 7T also makes for one of the best unlocked phones when you take the device to the carrier of your choice. The phone supports GSM-based networks like T-Mobile and AT&T, though it can also work on Verizon's network purely over LTE, so long as you work that out with the carrier first.

If you're thinking about pulling the trigger on this deal, make sure to do so today — it vanishes at 12 a.m. CDT tomorrow (Sept. 16).