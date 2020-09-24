F1 live stream: How to watch Russian Grand Prix online

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix | Start Time The Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi kicks off Sunday, September 27 at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT | 12 p.m. BST).



Qualifying takes place at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions begins Friday, Sept. 25 at 4 a.m. ET (1 a.m. PT| 9 a.m. BST).

We've got all the details right here you need to know to fire up an F1 live stream, as this weekend, Formula 1 escapes Europe for a quick jaunt over to the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix.

With our guide, you can catch every session from the former Olympic venue.

F1's first-ever race at the beloved Mugello Circuit two weeks ago seemingly had it all — big crashes, not one but two lengthy red flag periods, and thus two standing restarts that presented plenty of opportunities for the running order to jumble around.

The Mercedes crew of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sat mostly unchallenged at the front of the pack, though Red Bull's Alexander Albon finally attained his much-deserved first-ever podium finish, thanks to a late overtake of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

Here's how to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to begin two hours earlier than races typically have been this year, at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 27. Be sure to check back after Saturday morning qualifying for the full grid order for Sunday's race.

How to watch Russian Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 live streams: Russian Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Russian Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the main event will be broadcast live on ESPN 2, as will Saturday qualifying, Practice 1 and Practice 2. Practice 3 is the lone outlier, as it will air on the main ESPN channel.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

F1 live streams: Russian Grand Prix in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Russian Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

If you want to watch the race without a Sky Sports F1 subscription, we recommend buying a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. Now TV also offers a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 live streams: Russian Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Russian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

We're nine races into the 2020 season now, not counting the Russian Grand Prix this weekend. In terms of what's coming up in the near future, we're looking at a return to Europe after this, with races in Germany, Portugal and Italy again (this time at Imola) in that order.

In August, Formula 1 announced the Turkish Grand Prix's addition to the calendar, marking the first F1 race at Istanbul Park since 2011. That race will be held on November 15, followed by back-to-back contests in Bahrain and, finally, the season closer in Abu Dhabi. All told, we'll have 17 rounds by year's end — not bad for a pandemic-shortened season.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Sept. 25-27 F1 Russian Grand Prix. Keep in mind that these sessions are a bit earlier than those for the European events that have comprised the season thus far, with qualifying beginning an hour earlier and the race scheduled for two hours earlier than usual.

Friday, September 25

Practice 1: 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET Practice 2: 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 26

Practice 3: 5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET

5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET Qualifying: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 27

Race: 7 a.m.-9 a.m. ET