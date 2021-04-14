Trending

F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online

Fire up an F1 live stream to see the second race of the 2021 season

F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online from anywhere
(Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)
2021 F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is scheduled to start with the first practice session at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT | 10 a.m. BST) on Friday (April 16). Qualifying is on Saturday (April 17) at 8 a.m. ET and the race is on Sunday (April 18) at 9 a.m. ET. ESPN carries it in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

The F1 live stream of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is nearly upon us — and it should be a fascinating race.

The 2021 F1 season started three weeks ago in Bahrain and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton picked up right where he left off in 2020 by taking the checkered flag.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen pushed him all the way though, and would have won if not for a driving infringement as he passed the Mercedes star just a few laps from the end. The predictions that the two will fight it out for the title this year look to be accurate; this really could be the best F1 season for years. 

The action now moves on to Emilia Romagna — the first of two Grands Prix in Italy this year, with this race taking place at the famous Imola circuit.

The first two practice sessions take place on Friday (April 16), with third practice and qualifying on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday. And you can watch it all live wherever you are. Read on to find out how to watch an F1 live stream and enjoy the 2021 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online from anywhere.

F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online from anywhere with a VPN

Being in another country doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you pay for to watch an F1 live stream. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality workaround.

We've tested many VPN services, and for our money the best VPN right now is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.View Deal

F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online in the US

F1 live stream – US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN is the place to turn for an F1 live stream of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the U.S. — and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available via your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1. 

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

Coverage starts with first practice on Friday at 5 a.m. ET, with the big race at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. 

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. It's usually $30/month, but new customers can get their first month for $20. View Deal

F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online in the UK

F1 live stream – British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution. 

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra. 

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online in Canada

F1 live stream — Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, which RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live stream in Australia, which means you can watch it online via Foxtel

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25. 

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 live stream: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

F1 live stream — F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 – Red Bull

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The action starts on Friday with the first two practice sessions, before taking in third practice and qualifying on Saturday. The race itself takes place on Sunday. Here's when you can catch it all.

Friday, April 16

  • Practice 1: 5 a.m – 6 a.m. ET (10 a.m. – 11 a.m BST / 2 a.m – 3 a.m. PT)
  • Practice 2: 8.30 a.m – 9.30 a.m. ET (1.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m BST / 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. PT)

Saturday, April 17

  • Practice 3: 5 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET (10 a.m. – 11 a.m BST / 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. PT)
  • Qualifying: 8 p.m. – 9 a.m. ET (1 p.m. – 2 p.m BST / 5 a.m. – 6 a.m. PT)

Sunday, April 18

  • Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (2 p.m. – 4 p.m BST / 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. PT)

F1 live stream: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix current driver standings

Rank

Driver

Team

Points

1

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

25

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

18

3

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

16

4

Lando Norris

McLaren

12

5

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

10

6

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

8

7

Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren

6

8

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

4

9

Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

2

10

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

1

11

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo

0

12

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo

0

13

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0

14

George Russell

Williams

0

15

Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin

0

16

Mick Schumacher

Haas

0

17

Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri

0

18

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

0

19

Fernando Alonso

Alpine

0

20

Nikita Mazepin

Haas

0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen (7)

Antonio Giovinazzi (99)

Alpha Tauri

Pierre Gasly (10)

Yuki Tsunoda (22)

Alpine

Fernando Alonso (14)

Esteban Ocon (31)

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (5)

Lance Stroll (18)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (16)

Carlos Sainz (55)

Haas

Nikita Mazepin (9)

Mick Schumacher (47)

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Lando Norris (4)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44)

Valtteri Bottas (77)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (33)

Sergio Perez (11)

Williams

George Russell (63)

Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE

GRAND PRIX

CIRCUIT

COUNTRY

26-28 March

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain

16-18 April

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Autodromo Imola

Italy

30 April 2 May

Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimão Circuit

Portugal

7-9 May

Spanish Grand Prix

Catalunya Circuit

Spain

20-23 May

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Circuit

Monte Carlo

4-6 June

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku street circuit

Azerbaijan

11-13 June

Canadian Grand Prix

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Canada

25-27 June

French Grand Prix

Circuit Paul Ricard

France

2-4 July

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring

Austra

16-18 July

British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit

Great Britain

30 July - 1 Aug

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring

Hungary

27-29 Aug

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Belgium

3-5 Sept

Dutch Grand Prix

Circuit Zandvoort

Netherlands

10-12 Sept

Italian Grand Prix

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Italy

24-26 Sept

Russian Grand Prix

Sochi International Street Circuit

Russia

1-3 Sept

Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Circuit

Singapore

8-10 Oct

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka Circuit

Japan

22-24 Oct

US Grand Prix

Circuit of The Americas

United States

29-31 Oct

Mexico Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico

12-14 Nov

Brazilian Grand Prix

Autodromo Interlagos

Brazil

19-21 Nov

Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park Circuit

Australia

26-28 Nov

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

3-5 Dec

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

UAE

F1 live stream — VPN statement

