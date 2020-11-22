Epic Black Friday TV sale knocks Vizio OLED TV to just $899

One of the best Black Friday TV deals ever is back!

Currently, Best Buy has the new Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $899. That's $400 off and the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. In fact, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you'll find today period. Even better, Best Buy has the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's $500 off and also its cheapest price ever. Unlike the last time we saw these Black Friday TV sales, you don't need to be a My Best Buy member to score these sales.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

Cheapest OLED! Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

If you want a bigger screen, Best Buy has the Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,499. That's $500 off and an all-time price low for this TV. It packs the same features as its smaller sibling such as a ProGaming Engine for console gaming and Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, and Vizio SmartCast support. View Deal

The Vizio OLED65-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically, it means that the TV automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

We went hands-on with the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV and were impressed by the noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X. While the P-Series X delivered bright and vibrant colors, the Vizio OLED had deep black levels that lent a sharpness to the 4K picture that even the best LCDs struggle to match.

