Early Labor Day mattress sale takes 10% off all items

September will be here before you know it and that means you can expect to see a deluge of cheap mattress deals in the coming days. One of the first early Labor Day sales comes courtesy of Tuft & Needle.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide. The sale includes all mattresses, mattress protectors, pillows, sheet sets, and more. Even dog beds are on sale. It's one of the biggest mattress sales we've seen from Tuft & Needle this summer.

Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide

Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide during its latest mattress sale. The sale includes mattresses, pillows, comforters, dog beds, and more. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress from $315 or sheet sets from $54. The sale is valid through September 7. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Sheet Set: was $60 now $54

Tuft & Needle's current sale also includes sheet sets, which are on sale from $54. The sheet sets include one fitted sheet, one top sheet, one pillowcase (for Twin, Twin XL, and Full), and two pillowcases (for Queen, King, and Cal King).

Tuft & Needle Throw Blanket: was $95 now $85

Made of 100% recycled yarn, these throw blankets are perfect for just about any occasion. They're available in fog or indigo. View Deal

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress made it to our best mattress list. We like it because it's universally comfortable for all sleeping positions. Plus, the mattress is designed to pull body heat away from you while keeping you cool and comfy as you sleep.

If you're not shopping for a new mattress, the Tuft & Needle sale is also a good time to purchase a throw blanket (from $86) before the cold weather arrives. The blankets are great for the bed or for the couch.

The Tuft & Needle sale is valid through September 7.