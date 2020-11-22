Early Black Friday deal lets you save $250 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can purchase right now. But if there's a flaw to Samsung's latest phablet, it's very pricey at $1,299.

Amazon can take some of the sting out of the high price of Samsung's best phone, with a $250 discount on the phone. That means the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be yours for $1,049.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,049

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Samsung's ultimate phone with a powerful processor and a fast-refreshing display. Amazon is offering a $250 discount on an unlocked version of the phone.View Deal

Everything you can ask of the best Samsung phones is on display in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The phone features a Snapdragon 865 Plus and can connect to any 5G network. In our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review, we were especially impressed by the 120Hz refresh rate of the phone's 6.9-inch display, with the refresh rate automatically adjusting so that it reflects how you're using the phone.

The Note 20 Ultra's rear cameras impress, too, particularly the 12MP telephoto lens and its 5x optical zoom. And since this is a Galaxy Note, you get Samsung's very capable S Pen, which features the smoothest performance ever for the stylus.

We're tracking a bunch of the best Black Friday deals in the buildup to this week's big shopping day, with an eye toward the best Amazon Black Friday sales.