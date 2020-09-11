DC FanDome part 2 schedule, dates and how to watch online

DC FanDome 2 dates, start time DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse starts at 1 p.m. ET today (Sat., Sept. 12). It runs for 24 hours, until the same time on Sun., Sept. 13.

Get ready to watch DC FanDome part 2. The second part of the event, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, is set for this weekend and gives fans a massive virtual experience with panels, sneak peeks and more.

The first part of the event, which took place in August, focused on DC's comic book movies, like Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash and the Justice League Snyder Cut. Part 2, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, is delving into the DC's TV universe, with panels on shows including the animated Harley Quinn and The CW series Batwoman, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will be a "choose your own adventure" style experience where fans can plan their own activities on-demand. There are also special events planned for kids. And everyone can rewatch the Hall of Heroes panels from the first part of Fandome.

Here's everything you need to know about DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch DC FanDome part 2

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse starts today (Saturday, Sept. 12) at 1 p.m. ET at DCFandome.com.

All panels and events will be available on-demand for 24 hours.

The event is broken out into six areas, including Hall of Heroes, where fans can watch the movie panels from part 1.

The other five new areas are:

WatchVerse: Panels include the official introduction of WBTV’s Batwoman, as well as Superman & Lois, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Black Lightning, expanded versions of The Flash (TV) and Titans panels that debuted during Hall of Heroes, and so much more. Plus, keep an eye out for breaking news throughout the day.

InsiderVerse: In the InsiderVerse, fans can go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

Blerd & Boujee: Blerd & Boujee programming celebrates Blerd (aka “Black nerd”) culture and its impact around the globe, featuring diverse artists, voices, musicians and content.

FunVerse: Fun is the name of the game in the FunVerse, and a perfect place to share your DC fandom. Read hundreds of free digital comics, strike a pose at the selfie station, explore the Joker Escape Room, and much more.

YouVerse: Where FANS are the stars. Check out more than 17,000 fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content submissions from around the world, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

DC Fandome part 2 schedule and highlights

The CW's Black Lightning (Image credit: The CW)

Since all of DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse is on-demand, fans can create their own schedule of events. The most exciting action will be in WatchVerse. Here are some highlights, with their official descriptions:

Batwoman: Gotham’s newest hero is suited up and ready — and she’s here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down season one and give a sneak peek at season two, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman. (40 min)

Black Lightning: Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the ’90s. Whether it was hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party and Blade, the Chicago Bulls domination of the NBA, or rap artists breaking ground — the ’90s were lit! (35 min)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Unicorns, encores and aliens…oh my! The Legends have encountered a mess of creatures, villains and time periods over the course of the show, and you, the fans, have been on this wild ride right along with them. Join the cast and producers of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season six. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. (35 min)

DC's Stargirl on The CW (Image credit: The CW)

DC's Stargirl: DC’s Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses. (35 min)

Doom Patrol: From DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the “world’s strangest heroes” — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. (35 min)

Harley Quinn: Drop the kiddies off at the DC KidsVerse and head over to the Harley Quinn panel. The hilarious voice cast of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg and Alan Tudyk will join executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle to break down the most f@#king outrageous moments of the show. #Harlivy Forever! (20 min)

(Image credit: The CW)

Superman & Lois: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. Join the fun and Show Your Hope using #DCFanDome. (30 min)

The Flash (extended): Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash with Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of season six and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for season seven. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” which will be available on The Flash season six Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 25. (40 min)

DC Fandome Hall of Heroes panel reruns

(Image credit: Matt Reeves)

If you didn't catch part 1 of DC Fandome, or you just want to rewatch it, you're in luck. You can head to Hall of Heroes to check out the movie and TV panels on demand. Here are some highlights:

The Batman: The centerpiece panel of DC Fandome focuses on The Batman from filmmaker Matt Reeves. Host and self-professed fangirl Aisha Tyler joins him for a discussion of the upcoming film. And there will be a surprise (or two) for the fans.

Black Adam: Star Dwayne Johnson previews the first-ever Black Adam feature film. He'll undertake a fans-first Q&A and drop a few surprises.

Wonder Woman 1984: Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, as well as director Patty Jenkins will talk about the upcoming movie, answer fan questions and debut a new sneak peek.

Shazam!: Zac Levi and the cast can’t tell you s#&t! They may be sworn to secrecy about the upcoming sequel, but they will talk about everything from panels to the other Zack’s cut — and even have a few surprise guests drop in.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League: Director Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film, which will stream on HBO Max.

Suicide Squad: Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is taking over the reboot of the villains team-up. He and stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and others gather for a "no-holds barred Squad Showdown."