Chiefs vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 13 online, start time and odds

The Chiefs vs Packers live stream has Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looking to build off their convincing win over the Raiders against a surging Packers team. That could be difficult though, as Packers quarterback Jordan Love has led Green Bay to two straight wins for the first time this season and he hopes to make it three-in-a-row after this NFL live stream.

Chiefs vs Packers channel, start time The Chiefs vs Packers live stream airs Sunday, Dec. 3

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Dec 4) / 12:20 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 4).

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

The Chiefs are (8-3) this season, good enough for a share of the second-best record in the AFC. They are just one win off their pace from a season ago when they were well on their way to a second Super Bowl Championship in four seasons. But for the most part this season, this K.C. team has not inspired the same confidence in pundits as previous years.

Mahomes and company needed a solid bounce-back win after a tough 21-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 11. Some may say “It’s only the Raiders,” but a win is a win and that’s exactly what Kansas City got in Las Vegas. The Chiefs went into Allegiant Stadium, and despite digging themselves into a 14-0 deficit, they stormed back for a 31-17 win. It was their largest margin of victory in four weeks and it’s the type of win that can help get an offense back on track. Mahomes threw for 298 yards in the win with two touchdowns on 27-of-34 passing, while rookie wide-out Rashee Rice recorded his first 100-plus yard day.

The Packers (5-6) also enter this game like they may have figured something out. After failing to win back-to-back games through the first 10 weeks of the season, they have finally checked that box. They edged out the Chargers in L.A. in Week 11, 23-20, before beating the Lions on Thanksgiving, 29-22.

Plus, Jordan Love has played his best ball since the first two weeks of the season. The Green Bay signal-caller has thrown for a total of 590 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games with an average passer rating of 117.

While Love has been leading the offense, Green Bay’s defense seems to be coming to life as well. In their last two wins, they have come up with five sacks and forced four turnovers.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as 6-point road favorites against the Packers and the over/under is 42.5 combined points. For you gamblers out there, the Chiefs are (7-4) against the spread this season, while the Packers are (5-6).

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Packers?

With the Brazil portion of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in the books, there has been plenty of speculation as to whether or not the Pop Icon and love interest of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce will be at any upcoming Chiefs games, even this one at Lambeau Field.

We know that TayTay is no longer on tour and after a quick trip to London to attend Beyoncé's movie premiere, Swift is back in Kansas City with Kelce according to USA Today

With Swift done with her concert duties until February and flying right back to Kansas City after London, things seem to be lining up for her to attend her fifth Chiefs game, but it has yet to be confirmed.

The Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 when Swift is in attendance.

If you're away from home and can't watch Chiefs vs Packers the usual way, you can still catch the game.

How to watch Chiefs vs Packers live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Packers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities.

Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Chiefs vs Packers live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Packers.

How to watch Chiefs vs Packers live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chiefs vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chiefs vs Packers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Monday, Dec. 4 at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Packers live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Chiefs vs Packers live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Chiefs vs Packers is available on TSN, CTV Network, and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Chiefs vs Packers live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Chiefs vs Packers NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.