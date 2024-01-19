Chiefs vs Bills live stream: How to watch the NFL Divisional game online, start time and odds

The NFL Divisional Round weekend is always one of the best of the playoff season. It gives you an opportunity to see if some of the best teams in the league really have what it takes to be a Super Bowl 2024 contender. And it also helps you get a sense for which teams have what it takes so late in the season to overcome injuries to take the sport's top prize. And needless to say, the Chiefs vs Bills will be one you won't want to miss for this NFL live stream.

Chiefs vs Bills channel, start time The Chiefs vs Bills live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 21)

• Time — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3: 30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Chiefs vs Bills game may be the most competitive all weekend. The teams are evenly matched, have outstanding quarterbacks, and know how to play in the cold. And yes, it will be cold when they play.

The Chiefs come into the game with some good and bad news. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to be stellar and tight end Travis Kelce is clearly one of the top tight ends to ever play the game. But Mahomes also finds himself with too few targets and has relied greatly on his running to make up for a general lack of reliable wide receivers. Whether the Bills can capitalize on that remains to be seen.

Speaking of the Bills, there are plenty of question marks. At one point this season, the Bills looked like one of the top teams in the league, only to falter and nearly miss the playoffs. Last week, however, they looked outstanding in their easy victory over the Steelers. And with home field advantage in their corner, there's a very real possibility the Chiefs have their work cut out for them.

But again, the weather could impact all of this. With sub-freezing temperatures expected, both teams will need to be ready to play in the frigid cold. Even worse, with breezy wind and the possibility of 20MPH wind gusts, don't be surprised if field goals go awry.

The Chiefs vs Bills game looks like an outstanding one on paper. And you won't want to miss it. So read on to find out how to watch the game this Sunday.

Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs vs Bills?

After cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at last week's wild card game in Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift will likely be in attendance for the divisional game between the Chiefs and Bills in Buffalo.

That's our educated guess based on the fact that Swift has been at 10 games this season and hasn't missed a game unless she's been on tour or had a conflicting event (like the Golden Globes).

And while some Brads, Chads and dads may grumble at the screentime she gets — which is not of her doing, blame the network or the NFL — coach Andy Reid at least has praised her attendance. After all, she's been something of a good luck charm as the Chiefs have won seven of the 10 games she's attended.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Chiefs vs Bills the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Bills live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which you can get for free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is broadcasting the Chiefs vs Bills live stream. Chances are, it is.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chiefs vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chiefs vs Bills live stream starts on Sky Sports Main Event Sunday (Jan. 21) at 11:30 p.m. GMT.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Chiefs vs Bills live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Chiefs vs Bills is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Chiefs vs Bills live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.