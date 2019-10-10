Cheaper Galaxy Note 10 Lite Is Reportedly on the Way

Samsung is planning to release its smaller and more affordable Galaxy Note 10, according to a new report.

Samsung-tracking site SamMobile says that Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Europe, and potentially other markets, by the end of the year. According to the report, the model will come in black and red.

According to the report, which cited an unidentified source, the model number on the device is SM-N770F. There aren't many details to share on the device at this point, but it would apparently be a smaller option compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus released earlier this year. And perhaps most importantly, it'll be more affordable than the $950 Galaxy Note 10.

The big question, however, is whether the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come to the U.S. For now, SamMobile's source only says that the device will be available in Europe, but there's a chance that it could come to America. Exactly how much it'll cost, however, remains to be seen.

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 10 to considerable fanfare earlier this year. The company at the time called the Galaxy Note 10 its most powerful and capable smartphone yet. Like the Galaxy Note 10, the Lite version will likely ship with support for the S Pen stylus. But considering it's a cheaper option, it's unknown whether the Lite version will use the same S Pen.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But it sounds like we'll know more in the coming weeks.