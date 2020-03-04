Cheap XPS 13 deal at Dell knocks price to $799

One of our favorite XPS 13 deals is back.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9380) on sale for $799.99 via coupon code "LTXPS134AFF ". Traditionally priced at $1,368, that's a generous $569 off and tied as one of the best XPS 13 deals we've ever seen.

Dell XPS 13 (9380): was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $799.99 via coupon code "LTXPS134AFF". That's $569 off and one of the best XPS deals we've seen for this configuration. It packs a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an excellent configuration for just about anyone.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved the machine's slim design and its ability to handle all types of tasks. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which means it has ultra-thin bezels. The barely-there bezels give you more screen real estate.

In terms of performance, this config packs a Core i7-8565U CPU, which should provide ample power for everything from light gaming to heavy multi-tasking. In one of our tests, we were able to stream Netflix while also opening 25 additional Google Chrome tabs, a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck, and YouTube without so much as a hiccup.

Like we said, this is one of the best XPS 13 deals around. The coupon expires March 13 at 8am ET.