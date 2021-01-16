Buccaneers vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs game online

Buccaneers vs Saints channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Saints live stream begins at 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT, on Sunday, January 17. It’s on FOX

“Brady vs Brees.” This Buccaneers vs Saints live stream just oozes NFL must-watch goodness! Two quarterbacks, both in their 40’s, have the Hall of Fame itself growing impatient as it awaits their enshrinement. Obviously, they are worth the wait.

This NFL live stream will be the eighth time these two signal callers face each other in their combined 41 NFL seasons. Drew Brees is 5-2 in those games with two victories against Brady just this year, as the Saints took both games against their NFC South Division rival.

At this point, not only do they compete for wins on the field, but also their place in the record books. Brady and Brees are #1 and #2 all-time in passing yards (led by Brees) and passing touchdowns (led by Brady). However, individual numbers don’t matter to these two when a road to a Super Bowl is looking to be paved. In that category, Brady has a dominant advantage, six rings to Brees’ one.

In the Wild Card Round, Buccs and Saints both had scares against teams they were favored to beat comfortably. The Saints struggled early against the Bears, scoring just one touchdown in the first half. Then in the second half, Brees engineered a 12-play 85-yard drive capped off by a Latavius Murray touchdown reception and the Saints were back. For the Buccs, they opened an 11-point lead in the first half against Washington, before seeing that lead shrink to five with under five minutes to play.

The (11-5) Buccaneers are 3-point road dogs to the (12-4) Saints. The Over/Under is 52.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Buccaneers vs Saints live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Saints is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:45 p.m. PT Sunday January 17.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Buccaneers vs Saints, as Sky Sports has the game at 11:40 p.m. local BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.