Browns vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Browns vs Jaguars live stream puts one franchise on the field looking to build off last season’s success, while the other is just looking to start building a team that will be a perennial contender. Cleveland and Jacksonville will start to see where their rosters stand in this NFL live stream .

Browns vs Jaguars channel, start time The Browns vs Jaguars live stream will begin Saturday August 14th at 7:00 ET / 4:00pm PT.

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Despite selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in April’s draft, new head coach Urban Myer’s has yet to name him the “starter.” Lawrence has been competing with Gardner Minshew this training camp and both have played well.

When asked about playing time for Saturday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said, “We wanted to continue to let these guys compete out here today in practice.” That’s as vague as vague gets. Minshew went 1-7 in his eight starts for the Jags last season. No matter who starts, fans will get their first chance to see Lawrence throw at this level in a game situation.

Also making his NFL debut as a tight end anyway, will be Tim Tebow. The former Florida Heisman Trophy winner and Broncos’ quarterback hasn’t played a down in the NFL since he was on the Eagles’ roster during the preseason in 2015. Tebow is now trying to make an NFL comeback. He turns 34 years old on game day.

The best streaming devices for watching the games

59 best Netflix shows and TV series

Plus: How to watch every NFL live stream

Browns fans are coming off a high from last year. They capped off their 2020 season with the franchise’ first postseason win since the 1994 season. Now Cleveland only wants more. They have found their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield, now it’s a matter of surrounding him with talent. They have the veteran receivers in Odel Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry, but OBJ is still working his way back from injury and Jarvis Landry is coming off a year where he caught just three touchdown passes.

The Browns are now grooming second-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones to take a bigger role in the offense. A lot of eyes will be on DPJ Saturday night.

The Jaguars host the Browns as 2-point favorites. The over/under is 37.

How to watch Browns vs Jaguars live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Browns vs Jaguars live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Browns vs Jaguars live streams in the US

In the US, Browns vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 14 on the NFL Network. It's available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Browns vs Jaguars game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Browns vs Jaguars live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Browns vs Jaguars on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Browns vs Jaguars live stream starts at 12 a.m. BST Sunday morning.

Browns vs Jaguars live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Jaguars live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.