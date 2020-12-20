Browns vs Giants live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online now

Browns vs Giants live stream channel, start time The Browns vs Giants live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, December 20 on NBC.

The Browns vs Giants live stream features two teams that had been flying high. Each finished week 13 on a four-game winning streak, with New York, at 5-7, actually leading the NFC East and 9-3 Cleveland in the top wildcard slot for the AFC.

That vaulted this NFL live stream into the prime time slot for Sunday night. Then came twin losses in week 14 that knocked each team down a notch but didn't yet shatter their postseason hopes.

Of the two losses, the Browns' 47-42 fall to the Ravens was a more noble defeat that demonstrates much greater scoring potential than the Giants showed in their 26-7 route by the Cardinals. Accordingly, BetMGM is favoring the visiting Browns by 3.5 points.

The Browns' latest NFL live stream game was as positive a loss as a team can have. With his team down 14 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield launched a heroic drive that led to three touchdowns--two by passing and one with him rushing. His achievements complemented fantastic footwork by running backs Nick Chub and Kareem Hunt, who scored two and one touchdowns, respectively, in the game. The Browns played great; however the Ravens simply played even better.

The Giants loss was a more sobering affair, revealing a team that struggles mightily to put points on the board. (They average just 18 points per game, the second-lowest tally in the NFL, after the winless Jets.) While Mayfield shined even in defeat, the Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones struggled. Just returning after a hamstring injury, Jones was less mobile than usual and an easy target, taking 11 hits and six sacks. Succeeding on just over half his passes, he threw for a mere 127 yards. New York's running game was no better. In fact, the team's total yardage of just 159 was its lowest per-game tally in seven years.

How to watch Browns vs Giants live stream with a VPN

Browns vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Browns vs Giants is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, December 20.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Browns vs Giants live stream for free

If Browns vs Giants is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Browns vs Giants on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Browns vs Giants live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Browns vs Giants live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Browns vs Giants live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Browns vs Giants live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .