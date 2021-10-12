Brewers vs Braves live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 4 online

The Brewers vs Braves live stream puts Atlanta in a spot to advance to their second straight National League Championship series. That means, of course that Milwaukee has their backs against the wall and need a win to force a game five back home. Bravos and Brew Crew battle it out in this MLB live stream.

Brewers vs Braves live stream The Brewers vs Braves live stream is Monday (Oct. 11).

• Time — 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT / 11:15 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After dropping game one of this series in Milwaukee, the Braves have roared back with back-to-back shutout wins over the Brewers, each by a 3-0 score. Joc Pederson has been a star for Atlanta. Coming into today, he is tied for the postseason lead in home runs (2) and tied for the National League lead in RBI's (4) . He's done all that in just three at bats. Pederson is a perfect 3-for-3 with three pinch-hit AB's and his biggest hit came in Monday's win when he provided all the Braves' offense with a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Atlanta’s pitching has been on point throughout this series as they've put together 19.2 consecutive scoreless innings. Ian Anderson allowed just three hits in game three, while Will Smith closed it out for his second save in the series.

The Brewers offense has been in a cold spell to say the least. They’ve scored just two runs in total and only scored in one inning, the seventh inning of game one. Overall in the series they are 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Avisail Garcia, their regular season leader in home runs, RBIs and batting average is hitting .091 this series.

Neither the Braves or Brewers have announced their starting pitcher for game four.

How to watch Brewers vs Braves live streams from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

Brewers vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Brewers vs Braves is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Brewers vs Braves is Today (Oct. 12) at 5:15 p.m. ET.

In the U.S., the Brewers vs Braves is Today (Oct. 12) at 5:15 p.m. ET.



Brewers vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Brewers vs Braves live stream across the pond at 11:15 p.m. local BST Tuesday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.



Brewers vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball can watch Brewers vs Braves live stream on Sports Net 1.