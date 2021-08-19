Bills vs Bears live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Bills vs Bears live stream brings Mitchell Trubisky back to Soldier Field, but Chicago fans will have their sights set on their new franchise guy if he’s cleared to play in this NFL live stream .

Bills vs Bears channel, start time The Bills vs Bears live stream will begin on Saturday (August 21) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. It will air on the NFL Network.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton started for the Bears last week as they hosted the Dolphins in their preseason opener. Dalton was the favorite to win the starting job at least until rookie and eleventh overall pick Justin Fields was ready to take the reins. Well, Fields may have already done that. It’s questionable whether or not Fields will see time against the Bills as he battles a groin injury, but he certainly left an impression after his pro debut.

Fields entered the game at the start of the second quarter and struggled at first, but settled in to put on a show. He helped engineer a scoring drive in the final minutes of the first half that ended with a 53-yard field goal as time ran out in the second quarter. It was the Bears’ first points of the game. In the third quarter, Fields began to dominate. The Ohio State product tore up the Dolphins for a rushing and throwing touchdown to propel the Bears to a 17-13 lead. Fields’ passing touchdown came on a 30-yard strike to a wide open Jesse James with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter.

To add to the QB drama, Dalton isn’t done fighting for the number one spot, the 33-year-old telling reporters this week, ”Justin's gonna have a great career but right now, it's my time.”

As for the Bills signal caller, Josh Allen sat out Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Lions. Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky started in his place. Even if Trubisky doesn’t start this time around, he will still get significant playing time Friday night against the team that drafted him second overall just four years ago. No official word yet on Allen’s expected playing time in Buffalo’s second preseason game.

The Bears host the Bills as 4-point favorites. The over/under is 38.

How to watch Bills vs Bears live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bills vs Bears live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bills vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, Bills vs Bears live stream is going to be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday (August 21) on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Bills vs Bears game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Bills vs Bears live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Bills vs Bears.

Bills vs Bears live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Bears on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Bills vs Bears live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Saturday evening.

Bills vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Bears live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.