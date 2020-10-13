Prime Day computer monitor deals are a surprising necessity right now, as we've all been working from home, and need to find ways to extend our screen space beyond our laptops. Fortunately, some of the top display-makers have strong sales on their screens, and more are on the way, as Prime Day is only getting started.

Without a doubt, the best Prime Day computer monitor deal of the moment is the Samsung Business 22-inch monitor for $93. Don't be confused by the displayed price, as Amazon takes an extra 20% off at checkout. That's a total of $53 off this Full HD display, which offers very thin bezels for its price.

Prime Day computer monitor deals — top sales right now

Best Prime Day computer monitor deals

Samsung Business 22-inch monitor: was $146 now $93

For less than $100, you can get yourself a Full HD monitor that takes up minimal space. The Samsung S22R350FHN computer monitor includes the pictured stand but also supports 75x75 VESA for mounting situations. This display also helps your eyes, with blue-light reducing Eye Saver mode and Flicker Free technology for cutting down on screen flicker. It supports VGA and HDMI.View Deal

LG 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD monitor: was $349 now $346

Rated to produce 99% of the sRGB color gamut, this UltraWide Full HD monitor (2560 x 1080 pixels) gives you plenty of space for your work. Plus, creatives will appreciate the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for accurate color reproduction. Games and music should sound strong from its MaxxAudio speakers. It supports DisplayPort, HDMI and 3.5 mm audio.View Deal

Samsung Business 24" 1080p Computer Monitor: was $279 now $155

Samsung sees that USB hub hanging off your laptop and says "why can't we just build that into your screen?" This 24-inch Full HD monitor (with 100x100 VESA support) offers a pair of USB 2.0 ports and a pair of USB 3.0 ports, so you can wrangle all of your cables. It supports VGA, DisplayPort and HDMI.View Deal

LG 34" UltraWide Curved WQHD Monitor with HDR 10: was $799 now $584

This sizable 34-inch monitor is curved for an immersive experience, and its support for the HDR 10 video format makes its colors equally intense. On top of that, you get a 3440 x 1440-pixel resolution for even more screen space than a 1080p display. It packs dual USB 3.0 ports, and supports DisplayPort and HDMI.View Deal

Lepow 15.6-inch Full HD Portable Monitor: was $269 now $149 @ Amazon

This isn't exactly your standard-issue external monitor, but Lepow's display can also help extend your screen with its 1920 x 1080-pixel panel. Plus, it folds right up so you can bring it anywhere around your home. Supports HDR and packs dual speakers, so it'll also facilitate your next Netflix binge. It connects via USB Type-C and mini-HDMI.View Deal

Prime Day computer monitor deals — what to watch for

Computer monitors don't have the biggest track record for Prime Day sales, but we can tell you about the features you'll need. QHD monitors give you a ton of screen space for multitasking and video gaming alike. While those monitors can get more expensive, they're worth it.

We're listing only 1080p-and-above monitors here, because you deserve full HD resolution, and nothing less. If anyone tries to sell you a sub-FHD display, you can tell them to drop it off at the junkyard.

Looking to watch a lot of Netflix? Displays with HDR10 support will give you rich color profiles that let you view your favorite shows as the creators intended.

Lastly, make sure the display you buy supports the ports you're already working with. HDMI is the current entry-level standard, but some legacy systems offer only VGA (which some of these computer monitors also support).

